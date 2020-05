Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Rina Sawayama und Co. covern „The 1975“-Songs

View this post on Instagram

As part of @the1975's takeover of The Face we present The 1975 Tribute Concert. First up, @palewaves' @heatherbarongracie performing 'Sex'. Stay tuned for performances from Cave Town (@lemon.socks), Beabadoobee (@radvxz), @gracieabrams, @clairo, Phoebe Bridgers (@_fake_nudes_) and @rinasonline. #TheFace1975Takeover #The1975