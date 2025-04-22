The Cure: 2024er Album wird von Chino Moreno, Mogwai & Co. neu interpretiert

The Cure und Four Tet veröffentlichen einen gemeinsamen „Alone“-Remix

Am 1. November 2024 erschien SONGS OF A LOST WORLD von The Cure, nun kommt die Platte noch mal in einem neuen Style heraus. Und zwar ausschließlich mit Neuinterpretationen von namhaften Artists.

Wann kommt was und wofür

MIXES OF A LOST WORLD wird die Neuveröffentlichung heißen und am 13. Juni herauskommen. Darauf vertreten: Chino Moreno von den Deftones, Mogwai, Mura Masa, Orbital, Paul Oakenfold, Four Tet und mehr.

Die Einnahmen, die mit dem Release zusammenkommen, sollen komplett an „War Child UK“ gespendet werden, so die Ankündigung in der Pressemitteilung zu MIXES OF A LOST WORLD.

Seht hier das Artwork der Mix-LP:

Robert Smith über die Neuinterpretationen

Der The-Cure-Sänger teilte via Pressemitteilung zu der frisch angekündigten Mix-Platte mit: „Kurz nach Weihnachten bekam ich unaufgefordert ein paar Remixe von Songs of a Lost World zugesandt, die mir sehr gut gefielen.“ Und weiter: „The Cure hat eine bewegte Geschichte mit allen Arten von Tanzmusik, und ich war neugierig, wie das ganze Album in der Neuinterpretation durch andere klingen würde.“

Robert Smith ergänzte: „Diese Neugierde führte zu einer fabelhaften Reise durch alle 8 Songs von 24 wunderbaren Künstlern und Remixern und übertrifft alles, was ich mir erhoffen konnte. Dass wir unsere Tantiemen aus dem Projekt an War Child spenden, macht ‚Mixes of a Lost World‘ zu einer noch spezielleren Veröffentlichung.“

Die Tracklist:

3LP:

Vinyl 1

Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold ‘cinematic’ Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

Side B

1. A Fragile Thing (âme Remix)

2. And Nothing is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

4. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

Vinyl 2

Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

Side B

1. Warsong (Omid 16b)

2. Drone:nodrone (Anja Schneider)

3. Alone (Shanti Celeste)

4. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa)

Vinyl 3

Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults)

2. Drone:nodrone (Joycut)

3. And Nothing is Forever (Trentemøller)

4. Warsong (Chino Moreno)

Side B

1. Alone (Ex-easter Island Head Remix)

2. All I Ever Am (65daysofstatic Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (the Twilight Sad Remix)

4. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)

3CD:

CD1

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

5. A Fragile Thing (âme Remix)

6. And Nothing is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

CD2

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. Warsong (Omid 16b Remix)

6. Drone:nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘february Blues’ Remix)

8. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

CD3

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)

2. Drone:nodrone (Joycut ‘anti-gravitational’ Remix)

3. And Nothing is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)

4. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)

5. Alone (Ex-easter Island Head Remix)

6. All I Ever Am (65daysofstatic Remix)

7. A Fragile Thing (the Twilight Sad Remix)

8. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)

2LP:

Vinyl 1

Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold ‘cinematic Remix’)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

Side B

1. A Fragile Thing (âme Remix)

2. And Nothing is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

4. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

Vinyl 2

Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

Side B

1. Warsong (Omid 16b Remix)

2. Drone:nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

3. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘february Blues’ Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

2CD:

CD1

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

5. A Fragile Thing (âme Remix)

6. And Nothing is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

CD2

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. Warsong (Omid 16b Remix )

6. Drone:nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘february Blues’ Remix)

8. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)