„Das war das letzte Mal, dass ich mit Bono rumgemacht habe!“: Dave Grohl sagt Foo-Fighters-Konzerte wegen Stimmproblemen ab

*EDMONTON/CALGARY PLEASE SEE BELOW FOR IMPORTANT INFO* . FOO FIGHTERS RESCHEDULE TWO CANADIAN DATES DUE TO ILLNESS . #FooFighters have had to reschedule two shows on the Canadian leg of the Concrete and Gold tour: September 4 in Edmonton at @rogersplace and September 6 in Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome. The new Edmonton date is now October 22 and the new Calgary date is October 23. . After opening this leg of the tour September 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest. “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl commented. . Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for these new dates. If a refund is required, refunds are available at point of purchase until September 25. . The Concrete and Gold tour will resume September 8 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena. Foo Fighters are, as always, grateful for understanding and support of their fans everywhere and look forward to seeing everyone in Edmonton and Calgary in October. . #calgary #edmonton #scotiabanksaddlesome

A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) on Sep 3, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT