Dave Grohl über sein neues Projekt: „Ihr werdet sechs verschiedene Dave Grohls in 25 Minuten sehen und hören“

Schon vor ein paar Wochen verriet Dave Grohl, woran der Foo-Fighters-Frontmann – während der laufenden Welttournee mit seiner Band – gerade arbeitet. Statt sich gleich wieder neuen Foo-Fighters-Songs zu widmen, beschäftigt ihn zurzeit ein Soloprojekt, das er nicht als solches wahrgenommen haben will. Schließlich gehe es nur um einen einzigen Song, den er aufnehmen will. Aber der dürfte es in sich haben: Grohl will ein 25-minütiges Instrumental aufnehmen, für das er alle Instrumente selbst einspielt.

In einem Interview erklärte Grohl sein Projekt wie folgt:

„I have a studio, EastWest in LA, where I’m going to set up an expanse of instruments. Several drum kits, a load of guitars, bass, rhythm and lead. I’ll hit play and the clock will start ticking. I will record the first drum part, then I will run to the next drum set and play another drum part that will record over the first. Then I will do the same with all the guitars, all assigned to a different moment in the instrumental…“

Auch interessant Foo Fighters laden Achtjährigen auf die Bühne ein – und der will sie nicht mehr verlassen Bei einer Audioaufnahme soll es aber nicht bleiben:

„The best part is we’ll film everything with multiple cameras so by the end of it you will see and hear one song being played for 25 minutes, with six different Dave Grohls playing every note, on every single instrument, all the way through in one take.“

Die weiteren Herausforderungen?

Auch interessant Dieses Paar heiratet, während die Foo Fighters „Everlong“ spielen Grohl: „The worst part is, and that’s why I’ve had about four hours sleep every night on this tour, I have to write and then memorise all the music for this thing, for all the instruments, before I get back to LA in two weeks.“

Warum er das macht? Weil er es kann:

„No one thought Nirvana would be a big deal… So when everything went crazy, when the world started coming to us, when that whole wild ride started happening, it gave me a license to never have to listen to anyone ever again. From that moment on, no one has told me what to do. In 25 years, I have never had anyone say to me, ‚Oh Dave, you have to do this.‘ F**k you, mother***er. I’m the president of my record company. I own my entire back catalogue. I get to say when we do this, when we do that. So if something needs doing, I’ll just do it myself. If I want to write a 25-minute instrumental, write all the music, play all the instruments, film it and then, guess what, maybe never even release it? I’ll do it. Just because I can.“

In einer neuen „GQ“-Coverstory spricht Dave Grohl außerdem über Donald Trump, Lil Pump und darüber, warum er sich keine Nirvana-Platten mehr anhört.

Foo Fighters treten bald wieder in Deutschland auf

Auch interessant Foo Fighters beim Lollapalooza Berlin 2017: 5 Beobachtungen über die größte U-50-Rockband der Welt Am 15. September 2017 veröffentlichten die Foo Fighters ihr neuntes Studioalbum CONCRETE AND GOLD.

Die Foo Fighters treten in Deutschland am 10. Juni auf der Hamburger Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld auf. Anfang Juni spielen sie außerdem beim deutschen Zwillingsfestival Rock am Ring und Rock im Park. Tickets für den Gig in der Hansestadt sind noch zum schmalen Kurs von 100 Euro erhältlich, unter anderem im Musikexpress-Ticketshop.