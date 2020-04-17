Florence + the Machine veröffentlichen neuen Song „Light Of Love“ – hier im Stream hören

Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Florence + the Machine haben einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. „Light Of Love“ entstand während der Aufnahmen zum 2018 erschienenen Album HIGH AS HOPE und ist seit Donnerstag auf den gängigen Streamingportalen zu hören sowie als Download zu kaufen.

Auf Instagram kündigte Sängerin Florence Welch den Song wie folgt an:

„‘Light of Love’ is an unreleased song from High as Hope, it never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love. And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, (Link in bio) which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis. I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown Xx 💗 xX“

Florence + the Machines viertes Album HIGH AS HOPE kürten wir Ende Juni 2018 zu unserem Album der Woche, ME-Autorin Julia Lorenz befand in ihrer Kritik unter anderem: „Florence Welchs opulenter Superpop ist noch toller, wenn sie auch mal einen Gang runterschaltet.“

2019 veröffentlichten Florence + the Machine eine Neuauflage ihres Debütalbums LUNGS, das zehn Jahre zuvor erschienen war.