Pearl Jam: „Superblood Wolfmoon“ hier im Stream hören

Pearl Jam haben mit „Superblood Wolfmoon“ einen weiteren neuen Song aus ihrem kommenden Album GIGATON veröffentlicht. Nachdem sie die Single in der vergangenen Woche exklusiv in einer Web-App zugänglich machten, in der man mit seinem Smartphone einen Mond ausfindig machen sollte, ist der komplette Song nun auf YouTube und den gängigen Streamingportalen erschienen.

„Superblood Wolfmoon“ ist nach „Dance Of The Clairvoyants“ der zweite neue Song aus Pearl Jams neuem Album GIGATON, das am 27. März 2020 und damit rund sieben Jahre nach seinem Vorgänger LIGHTNING BOLT erscheinen soll.

Gitarrist Stone Gossard sagt über die neuen Songs:

„It’s sort of the outer edge of something that we haven’t tried before, a new way of configuring our sort of collaborative talents. It’s going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about. There’s definitely some really straight-ahead rock songs [on the album]. There’s some very spare and very simple ballads. It’s got it all, I think. And it’s really us. We really did it by ourselves. [Frontman Eddie Vedder] did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he sort of took and really, really, in the last two months, mixed and sort of selected the tracks that really were going to be special. And he did such a great job of bringing everybody’s personalities out. It was probably different than any of us would’ve made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Seht das Video zu „Dance Of The Clairvoyants“ hier im Stream:

Die Tracklist von Pearl Jams neuem Album GIGATON lautet:

01 “Who Ever Said”

02 “Superblood Wolfmoon”

03 “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

04 “Quick Escape”

05 “Alright”

06 “Seven O’Clock”

07 “Never Destination”

08 “Take The Long Way”

09 “Buckle Up”

10 “Comes Then Goes”

11 “Retrograde”

12 “River Cross”

Pearl Jam auf Tour 2020

Im Zuge ihrer Albumankündigung haben Pearl Jam auch neue Tourdaten bekanntgegeben. 16 Konzerte werden sie in Nordamerika im März und April 2020 geben, bevor sie im Sommer nach Europa kommen. Diese Daten wiederum waren schon bekannt, darunter auch die zwei Konzerte in Deutschland.