VMAs 2021: Alle Gewinner*innen der 40. MTV Video Music Awards

Die MTV Video Music Awards sind 2021 zum 40. Mal verliehen worden. Am 12. September lag darum auch ein wenig Nostalgie in der Luft – die Veranstaltung fand in Brooklyn, New York statt.
Doja Cat moderierte die 40. Jubiläums-Verleihung rund um den Musikvideo-Grundpfeiler MTV – der Free-TV-Sender hatte die Kunstform geprägt wie kein anderer. Die Veranstaltung gilt als heitere, sich auch gerne selbst auf den Arm nehmende Feier der besten Musikvideos des Jahres. In diesem war Justin Bieber für insgesamt neun Kategorien nominiert. Lil Nas X gewann mit „Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“ den begehrtesten Preis des Abends: bestes Musikvideo.
Neben zahlreichen Live-Auftritten kamen auch Top-Acts der letzten Jahrzehnte zu Wort, um die Jubiläumsveranstaltung zu zelebrieren. Madonna, die „Queen of Pop“ erklärte gegen Anfang der Show: „Sie haben gesagt, wir würden nicht durchhalten – aber wir sind immer noch hier! Herzlichen Glückwunsch zum 40. Geburtstag, MTV!“ Dann gab sie die Bühne für Kid Laroi und Justin Bieber frei.
„Mädchen wollen immer noch Spaß haben, aber sie wollen auch Geld, gleiche Bezahlung, Kontrolle über ihre Körper und fundamentale Rechte“
Doja Cat moderierte derweil die Veranstaltung, trat mit „Been Like This“ und „You Right“ selbst auf und gewann schließlich ebenfalls den Preis für die beste Zusammenarbeit (mit Sza für „Kiss Me More“). Es war auch das erste Jahr, in dem der*die Moderierende gleichzeitig für das beste Video des Jahres nominiert war.
Cyndi Lauper hatte 1984 für „Girls Just Want To Have Fun“ den Preis für das beste Video einer weiblichen Künstlerin gewonnen. Mittlerweile werden die Preise nicht mehr nach Geschlecht getrennt. Beim diesjährigen 40. Jubiläum sagte Lauper: „Die Dinge sehen jetzt etwas anders aus. Mädchen wollen immer noch Spaß haben, aber sie wollen auch Geld, gleiche Bezahlung, Kontrolle über ihre Körper und fundamentale Rechte.“
Auch Jennifer Lopez schaute zum 40. Jubiläum vorbei – die Sängerin hatte ebenfalls bereits einige Preise bei den MTV Video Music Awards mit nach Hause nehmen können. Als sie den Song des Jahres bekannt gab, sagte sie: „MTV hat schon immer die Musik und die Videos geliefert, die unsere Generation definiert haben, zu denen wir zusammen gesungen, getanzt und Momente erlebt haben, die keiner von uns jemals vergessen wird.“ Ebenso traten Mitglieder der Bands Backstreet Boys, Nsync und 98 Degrees auf.
Anderson .Paak und Bruno Mars erhielten den Preis für den besten R&B-Song. John Mayer gewann mit „Last Train Home“ den Preis für den besten Rock-Song. BTS gewann ebenfalls einen Preis in der Kategorie „Bester K-Pop-Song“. Die Band dankte ihren Fans und nannte diese „die besten Menschen der Welt“.
Die MTV Video Music Awards werden jährlich abgehalten. 2021 wurde die Veranstaltung zum ersten Mal seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie wieder live vor Ort veranstaltet. Justin Bieber sagte bei der Dankesrede für den besten Artist des Jahres: „So viel passiert gerade in der Welt, es sind nie da gewesene Zeiten, mit dieser Covid-Sache, das ist wirklich eine große Sache.“
VMAs 2021: Alle Gewinner*innen des Abends im Überblick
Video of the Year
GEWINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
Artist of the Year
GEWINNER: Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year
GEWINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records
Best New Artist
GEWINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Push Performance of the Year
GEWINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: „Drivers License“ – Geffen Records
Wallows: „Are You Bored Yet?“ – Atlantic Records
Ashnikko: „Daisy“ – Warner Records
Saint Jhn: „Gorgeous“ – Godd Complexx / HITCO
24kGoldn: „Coco“ – Records LLC / Columbia Records
JC Stewart: „Break My Heart“ – Elektra Music Group
Latto: „Sex Lies“ – RCA Records
Madison Beer: „Selfish“ – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
The Kid Laroi: „Without You“ – Columbia Records
Girl in Red: „Serotonin“ – World in Red / AWAL
Fousheé: „My Slime“ – RCA Records
Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
Best Collaboration
GEWINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records
Best Pop
GEWINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
GEWINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records
Best Rock
GEWINNER: John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
Best Alternative
GEWINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Best Latin
GEWINNER: Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16
Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
Best R&B
GEWINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Best K-pop
GEWINNER: BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music
(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records
Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
Video For Good
GEWINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island
H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records
Best Direction
GEWINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
GEWINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde: “Solar Power” – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
GEWINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best Visual Effects
GEWINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: YSF Studio Paris
P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat
Best Choreography
GEWINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best Editing
GEWINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake: “What’s Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records