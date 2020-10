Archivclip: Green Day feiern INSOMNIAC-Jubiläum mit Konzertvideo

Well, well… where has the time gone?! Insomniac turns a quarter-century old tomorrow!!Celebrating by releasing a double LP pressed on translucent orange vinyl and includes the cover art printed on prismatic silver foil. LP 1 is a remastered version of the album. LP 2 includes live tracks from the legendary 1996 Prague show on the A Side along with an etching on the B Side. Just note, due to COVID-19 production delays, vinyl will not ship until early 2021. Up on store.greenday.com now