The Rolling Stones: „Living In A Ghost Town“ – erster neuer Song seit acht Jahren hier im Stream

The Rolling Stones haben einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. „Living In A Ghost Town“, so der Titel, ist ihr erstes neues Stück Musik seit acht Jahren. Hört es hier im Stream:

Das dazugehörige offizielle Video wird am Donnerstagabend um 20 Uhr auf YouTube Premiere gefeiert haben:

Geschrieben wurde „Living In A Ghost Town“ von Mick Jagger und Keith Richards. Teile davon sollen bereits vor dem weltweiten Corona-Lockdown in London und Los Angeles aufgenommen worden sein. In der Isolation habe sich die Band entschieden, „Living In A Ghost Town“ startklar zu machen und nun herauszubringen.

Das sagen die Bandmitglieder der Rolling Stones über „Living In A Ghost Town“:

Mick Jagger: „So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in A Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it.”

Keith Richards: „So, let’s cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it, „Living in a Ghost Town“. Stay safe!”

Charlie Watts: „I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree.”

Ronnie Wood: „Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody, it’s called Living in A Ghost Town.”