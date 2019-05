View this post on Instagram

London calling! Had the honour to party with German punk rockers #dieärzte 👨‍⚕️🏥 as they stopped over at @electricballroomcamden as part of their #milesandmoretour ! This was hands down the hottest gig I have ever been to! So much sweat and flying pints 😂🙈 What can I say, having listened to the songs of Die Ärzte pretty much since forever, it was such a treat to see them play Camden last night. It was a long, wild set, had all the hits, so yeah. What more can you ask for? . . . ▪️What was the last hot & sweaty gig that you went to? ▪️Anyone else went to Camden last night?