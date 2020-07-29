Emmys 2020: Nominierungen für „Watchmen“, „Unorthodox“ & „Beastie Boys Story“

ME-Helden

Wie The Rolling Stones zur größten Rockband der Welt wurden

Mehr als ein Jahrzehnt machten die Rolling Stones die Rockmusik zu dem, was man heute unter ihr versteht. Doch spätestens in den 80er-Jahren wandelten sie Image und Mythos in bare Münze um: Aus der Band wurde nicht nur die größte der Welt, sondern auch ein millionenschweres und perfekt organisiertes Rock'n'Roll-Unternehmen, das bis heute Bestand hat.