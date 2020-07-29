Musik
Emmys 2020: Nominierungen für „Watchmen“, „Unorthodox“ & „Beastie Boys Story“

von
Mit 26 Nominierungen hat die HBO-Serie „Watchmen“ die meisten Chancen bei den TV-Awards, aber auch Netflix hat mit insgesamt 160 Nominierungen jetzt schon ordentlich abgesahnt. Nur „Normal People“ geht überraschenderweise fast leer aus. Hier geht’s zur Übersicht aller Kategorien und Nominierungen.
UNORTHODOX
„Unorthodox“ ist seit dem 26. März bei Netflix verfügbar.
Foto: Anika Molnar/Netflix, Anika Molnar/Netflix. All rights reserved.

auch interessant

Am 20. September 2020 werden wieder die Emmy Awards verliehen. Die Nominierungen für den begehrten TV-Preis wurden nun bekanntgegeben. Und es gab einige Überraschungen: Die HBO-Serie „Watchmen“ konnte gleich 26 Nennungen einheimsen, Netflix führt die Liste mit 160 Nominierungen an. Aber auch Spike Jonzes „Beastie Boys Story“ wurde bedacht, ebenso wie zum Beispiel „Normal People“-Hauptdarsteller Paul Mescal – wohingegen die Serie sonst keine weiteren Nennungen hat. Und selbst „The Masked Singer“ konnte sich für die Emmys bewerben.

Seht hier alle Emmy-Anwärter*innen im Überblick:

Beste Drama-Serie

Was für ein Ding haben Villanelle (Jodie Comer) und Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) eigentlich am Laufen?
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney+)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO)

Beste Comedy-Serie

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  • Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • The Good Place (NBC)
  • Insecure (HBO)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Beste Mini-Serie

„Unorthodox“ ist ab dem 26. März bei Netflix verfügbar.
  • Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
  • Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Unorthodox (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

Bester Schauspieler in einer Drama-Serie

„Ozark“ geht Ende März 2020 weiter.
Die dritte Staffel von „Ozark“ ist seit dem 27. März 2020 auf Netflix verfügbar.
  • Jason Bateman (Ozark)
  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Beste Schauspielerin in einer Drama-Serie

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Zendaya (Euphoria)

Bester Schauspieler in einer Comedy-Serie

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
  • Ted Danson (The Good Place)
  • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
  • Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Beste Schauspielerin in einer Comedy-Serie

Szene aus der zweiten Staffel „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“
Szene aus der zweiten Staffel „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“
  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
  • Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Bester Schauspieler in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film

  • Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
  • Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
  • Paul Mescal (Normal People)
  • Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
  • Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Beste Schauspielerin in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film

  • Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
  • Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
  • Regina King (Watchmen)
  • Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
  • Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Drama-Serie

  • Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
  • Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Drama-Serie

Die Monterrey Five: Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman und Laura Dern in „Big Little Lies“
Die Monterrey Five: Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman und Laura Dern in „Big Little Lies“
  • Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
  • Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
  • Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie

  • Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
  • William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
  • Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
  • Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie

„Glow“ bekam gute Kritiken, allerdings keinen Hype.
  • Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
  • D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
  • Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
  • Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film

Die Miniserie „Hollywood“ startet am 1. Mai 2020 bei Netflix.
  • Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
  • Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
  • Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
  • Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
  • Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film

Ohne sie wäre der Vergewaltiger von Marie Adler und mindestens 30 weiteren Frauen wohl bis heute nicht gefunden worden: Karen Duvall (Merrit Wever) und Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette)
Ohne sie wäre der Vergewaltiger von Marie Adler und mindestens 30 weiteren Frauen wohl bis heute nicht gefunden worden: Karen Duvall (Merrit Wever) und Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette)
  • Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
  • Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
  • Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
  • Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
  • Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
  • Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Beste Variety-Talk-Serie

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Bestes Wettbewerbsprogramm

  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

