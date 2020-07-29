Emmys 2020: Nominierungen für „Watchmen“, „Unorthodox“ & „Beastie Boys Story“

Am 20. September 2020 werden wieder die Emmy Awards verliehen. Die Nominierungen für den begehrten TV-Preis wurden nun bekanntgegeben. Und es gab einige Überraschungen: Die HBO-Serie „Watchmen“ konnte gleich 26 Nennungen einheimsen, Netflix führt die Liste mit 160 Nominierungen an. Aber auch Spike Jonzes „Beastie Boys Story“ wurde bedacht, ebenso wie zum Beispiel „Normal People“-Hauptdarsteller Paul Mescal – wohingegen die Serie sonst keine weiteren Nennungen hat. Und selbst „The Masked Singer“ konnte sich für die Emmys bewerben.
Seht hier alle Emmy-Anwärter*innen im Überblick:
Beste Drama-Serie
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
Beste Comedy-Serie
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Insecure (HBO)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Beste Mini-Serie
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
- Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Bester Schauspieler in einer Drama-Serie
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Beste Schauspielerin in einer Drama-Serie
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Bester Schauspieler in einer Comedy-Serie
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Beste Schauspielerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Bester Schauspieler in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film
- Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
- Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
- Paul Mescal (Normal People)
- Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Beste Schauspielerin in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Regina King (Watchmen)
- Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Drama-Serie
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Drama-Serie
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie
- Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie
- Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
- D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
- Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film
- Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
- Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
- Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Mini-Serie oder in einem TV-Film
- Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
- Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
- Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
- Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Beste Variety-Talk-Serie
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Bestes Wettbewerbsprogramm
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice