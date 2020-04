Lady Gaga organisiert Livestream-Event mit Acts wie Billie Eilish, Elton John & Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

Today we’re launching One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18 curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and the health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis⁠. ⁠ ⭕ Visit the link in our bio or globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more and take action now!