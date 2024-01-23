Oscar-Ticker: Alle Nominierungen im Überblick

Alle Nominierten der diesjährigen Academy Awards im Live-Ticker.

Am 23. Januar 2024 werden die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen Academy Awards bekanntgegeben. Als Präsentatoren fungieren Zazie Beetz („Joker“, „Deadpool 2“ – übrigens eine gebürtige Berlinerin) und Jack Quaid („The Boys“, „Star Trek: Lower Decks“). Natürlich blickt die Filmwelt auch dieses Jahr wieder gespannt auf die Anwärter und Anwärterinnen für den wohl renommiertesten Filmpreis der Welt, der am 10. März 2024 im Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles zum 96. Mal vergeben wird. Lesen Sie ab 14:30 Uhr deutscher Zeit alle Nominierungen in unserem Live-Ticker.

Hier sehen und im Ticker:

Costume Design

„Barbie“

„Killers Of The Flower Moon“

„Napoleon“

„Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter To A Pig

Ninenty-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

Film Editing

„Anatomy Of A Fall“

„The Holdovers“

„Killers Of The Flower Moon“

„Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

Sound

„The Creator“

„Maestro“

„Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One“

„Oppenheimer“

„The Zone of Interest“

Visual Effects

„The Creator“

„Godzilla Minus One“

„Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3“

„Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One“

„Napoleon“

Cinematography

„El Conde“

„Killers Of The Flower Moon“

„Maestro“

„Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

Adapted Screenplay

„American Fiction“

„Barbie“

„Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

„The Zone of Interest“

Best Original Screenplay

„Anatomy Of A Fall“

„The Holdovers“

„Maestro“

„May December“

„Past Lives“

Original Song

„The Fire Inside“ aus „Flaming Hot“

„I’m Just Ken“ aus „Barbie“

„It Never Went Away“ aus „American Symphony“

„Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)“ aus „Killers Of The Flower Moon“)

„What Was I Made For?“ aus „Barbie“

Original Score

“American Fiction“

„Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny“

„Killers Of The Flower Moon“

„Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

Documentary Film

„Bobi Wine: The People’s President“

„The Eternal Memory“

„Four Daughters“

„To Kill A Tiger“

„20 Days In Mariupol“

Documentary Short Film

„The ABCs Of Book Banning“

„The Barber Of Little Rock“

„Island In Between“

„The Last Repair Shop“

„Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó “

International Feature Film

„Io Capitano“ (Italien)

„Perfect Days“ (Japan -Regie: Wim Wenders)

„Society Of The Snow“ (Spanien)

„The Teacher’s Lounge“ (Deutschland)

„The Zone Of Interest“ (UK)

Best Animated Feature Film

„The Boy And The Heron“

„Elemental“

„Nimona“

„Robot Dreams“

„Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse“

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening – „Nyad“ als Diana Nyad

Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon“ als Mollie Burkhart

Sandra Huller –„Anatomy of a Fall“ als Sandra Voyter

Carey Mulligan – „Maestro“ als Felicia Montealegre Bernstein

Emma Stone – „Poor Things“ als Bella Baxter / Victoria Blessington

Actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – „Oppenheimer“ als Katherine „Kitty“ Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – „The Color Purple“ as Sofia Johnson

America Ferrera – „Barbie“ als Gloria

Jodie Foster – „Nyad“ als Bonnie Stoll

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – „The Holdovers“ als Mary Lamb

Director

Jonathan Glazer – „The Zone of Interest“

Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things“

Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer“

Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Justine Triet – „Anatomy of a Fall“

Best Picture

„American Fiction“

„Anatomy Of A Fall“

„Barbie“

„The Holdovers“

„Killers Of The Flower Moon“

„Maestro“

„Oppenheimer“

„Past Lives“

„Poor Things“

„The Zone Of Interest“