Video: Editors stellen „Magazine“ vom neuen Album „VIOLENCE” vor

Die Editors haben ein neues Album in der Pipeline. VIOLENCE, so der Titel, soll am 9. März 2018 erscheinen. Der Vorgänger, IN DREAM, kam 2015 heraus.

Als erste Single haben die Editors nun den treibenden und eingängigen Song „Magazine“ vorgestellt. Er ist im Stream auf allen gängigen Diensten zu hören und als Video, in Amsterdam von Rahi Rezvani gedreht, zu sehen:

Sänger Tom Smith sagte im Interview mit dem „NME” über ihr neues Album: „We had a lot of help from a guy called Blanck Mass, who makes very brutal electronic music. So when it’s electronic, it’s very electronic. But then when it’s guitar-y, it’s very band driven. I think we’ve managed to find the balance of those two things better than we have done before. (…) Over the years, we’ve gone from backwards between more band-orientated sounding records and more electronic records. I think there’s a balance here between melody and brutality that I don’t think we’ve managed to get before. (…) There’s a thread on a lot of these songs – the need for human connection or coming together as people; an intimacy, with a loved one or a friend, as an escape from the outside world.”

„VIOLENCE“ von den Editors – die Tracklist:

1. „Cold“

2. „Hallelujah (So Low)“

3. „Violence“

4. „Darkness At The Door“

5. „Nothingness“

6. „Magazine“

7. „No Sound But the Wind“

8. „Counting Spooks“

9. „Belong“