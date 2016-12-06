ANOHNI, ehemals bekannt als Anthony Hegarty, hat einen offenen Brief an den noch amtierenden US-Präsidenten Barack Obama verfasst. Darin fordert sie die Freilassung von Whistleblowerin Chelsea Manning, ehemals bekannt als Bradley Manning. Manning wurde 2013 zu 35 Jahren Freiheitsstrafe verurteilt, weil sie als Teil der US-Streitkräfte 2010 geheime Dokumente „Wikileaks“ zugespielt haben soll.

Der offene Brief von ANOHNI wird begleitet von einem Video zu ihrem Song „Obama“, der auf ihrem diesjährigen Album HOPELESSNESS erschienen ist. Zuvor zeigte ANOHNI bereits ähnliche Videos zu den Songs „Drone Bomb Me“, „4 Degrees“, „Crisis“, „I Don’t Love You Anymore“ und „Marrow“.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVD50Q114-s Video can’t be loaded: ANOHNI: OBAMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVD50Q114-s)

Lest Anohnis Brief an Barack Obama hier:

“OBAMA, I voted for you. I campaigned for you across Europe.

Like thousands of others, in the newspapers and on TV, I told European

press that you were a feminist, a kind and reasonable man, a just and

fair man, that you would restore our country’s dignity.

OBAMA, Please let Chelsea Manning out of prison.

Recognize her tremendous sacrifice, and her vulnerability.

With Trump incoming, if you leave Chelsea in prison,

she will never see the light of day, or worse.

If you leave Chelsea Manning in prison for whistle blowing

You send the final message to our nation

that the Obama administration brutally punished moral courage

in these unforgiving United States.

She has suffered Enough, President Obama.

She poses no threat.

Show us the heart of the Obama administration now.

The election is over.

There is no political advantage left in allowing Chelsea to perish in

prison.

Have mercy on her, Obama,

friend of the trans community:

I implore you to Free Chelsea Manning.”