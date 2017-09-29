Beyoncé und J Balvin veröffentlichen „Mi Gente”-Remix

Beyoncé veröffentlichte zusammen mit dem kolumbianischen Reggaeton-Musiker J Balvin den Remix „Mi Gente”. Im Original stammt der Song vom französischen Produzenten Willy William und heißt „Voodoo Song”. Beyoncé singt in „Mi Gente” nicht nur Zeilen auf Spanisch, sondern macht damit auf die zahlreichen Naturkatastrophen der vergangenen Monate aufmerksam. In „Mi Gente” singt sie: „Life up your people/ From Texas, Puerto Rico/ Dem Islands to Mexico.” Damit nimmt sie Bezug auf Hurrikane Maria in Puerto Rico, den Tropensturm Harvey und das Erdbeben in Mexiko, die alle unzählige Todesopfer forderten. Auf Beyoncès Instagram-Account verkündete sie:„I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.”

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Beyoncé (@beyonce) am 28. Sep 2017 um 18:09 Uhr



Kürzlich besuchte Beyonè ihre Heimatstadt Houston in Texas, die stark in Mitleidenschaft gezogen wurde. Dort sagte sie in einer Rede: „I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.”

Nächsten Monat ist Beyoncè zusammen mit Ehemann Jay-Z Headliner beim Hurrikan-Benefizkonzert in Brooklyn.