2

Die Grammy-Verleihung 2020: Alle wichtigen Gewinner im Überblick

Bei der 62. Grammy-Verleihung stach Billie Eilish als Gewinnerin des Abends heraus. Weitere Preise gingen unter anderem an Lizzo, Rosalía und Tyler, The Creator.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish, winner of Record of the Year for 'Bad Guy', Album of the Year for 'when
Billie Eilish mit ihren vier Preisen bei der 62. Grammy-Verleihung am 26. Januar im Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Foto: FilmMagic, Rachel Luna. All rights reserved.

Die Grammys gelten als die wichtigsten Musikpreise weltweit. Bei der diesjährigen 62. Verleihung stach eine Person besonders heraus: Die 18-jährige Newcomerin Billie Eilish gewann in allen vier Hauptkategorien, darunter „Best Record Of The Year“ und „Song Of The Year“ für ihre Single „Bad Guy“, „Best Album Of The Year“ für ihr Debütalbum „When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?“. Dazu brach sie den Rekord als jüngste Gewinnerin aller bisherigen Zeiten in der Kategorie „Best New Artist“. Auch Eilishs Bruder Finneas O’Connell wurde für seine Leistungen als Produzent mit zwei Preisen geehrt.

Zu den weiteren Gewinnern des Abends zählte unter anderem Pop-Sängerin Lizzo, die bereits im Vorfeld der Show zwei Grammys gewann und dazu in der Kategorie „Best Pop Solo Performance Of The Year“ abräumte. Lady Gaga bekam zwei Grammys für die Musik des Kinohits „A Star is Born“. Die Auszeichnung „Best Rap Album“ ging an Tyler, The Creator mit seiner Platte „Igor“, in der Sparte „Best R&B Album“ konnte sich Anderson .Paak mit „Ventura“ durchsetzen. Den Preis für die beste Filmmusik gewann Beyoncé. In der Kategorie „Best Pop Duo/Group Performance“ wurden Lil Nas X und Billy Ray Cyrus für ihre Zusammenarbeit bei der Hitsingle „Old Town Road“ geehrt. Auch die spanische Sängerin Rosalía durfte sich freuen: Ihre zweite Studioplatte „El Mal Querer“ wurde als „Best Latin Rock Album“ gekürt.

Die Grammys wurden am Sonntag in 84 Kategorien vergeben, über die Preisträger entscheiden die rund 13.000 Mitglieder der Recording Academy. Die Verleihung fand im Staples Center von Los Angeles statt, in dem sonst die Heimspiele des Basketballteams Los Angeles Lakers stattfinden. Basketball-Legende Kobe Bryant, der 20 Jahre für die Lakers spielte, war am Sonntag bei einem tragischen Helikopterabsturz mit 41 Jahren ums Leben gekommen. „Dieser Abend ist für Kobe“, sagte Lizzo zu Beginn der Grammy-Show.

Eine komplette Übersicht aller Nominierten und Gewinner gibt es auf der offiziellen Grammy-Website.

Grammys 2020: Die wichtigsten Gewinner im Überblick

Record of the year

Bon Iver – Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy  (Gewinnerin)
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Album of the year

Bon Iver – I, I
Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?  (Gewinnerin)
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Best new artist

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish (Gewinnerin)
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola

Best rap/sung performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher (Gewinner)
Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X – Panini
Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin
Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London

Song of the year

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Gewinnerin)
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best rap album

Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator – Igor (Gewinner)
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best comedy album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones (Gewinner)

Best country duo / group performance

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man
Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)
Dan + Shay – Speechless (Gewinner)
Little Big Town – The Daughters
Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common

Pop solo performance of the year

Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts (Gewinnerin)
Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Gewinner)
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best pop vocal album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Gewinnerin)
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover

Best dance/electronic album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography (Gewinner)
Apparat – LP5
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
Tycho – Weather

Best rock performance

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Gewinner)
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best rock song

Tool – Fear Inoculum
Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Gewinner)
The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best metal performance

Tool – 7empest (Gewinner)
The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus
Death Angel – Astorolus
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Best rock album

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues (Gewinner)
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
The Cranberries – In The End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best alternative music album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride (Gewinner)
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – I,I
Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B performance

Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home (Gewinner)
Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Best traditional R&B album

Lizzo – Jerome (Gewinnerin)
BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Arie – Steady Love
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love

Best urban contemporary album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) (Gewinnerin)
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
NAO – Saturn
Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Best R&B album

Anderson .Paak – Ventura (Gewinner)
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul

Best rap performance

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle (Gewinner)
J. Cole – Middle Child
DaBaby – Suge
Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad
Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout

Best rap song

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot (Gewinner)
YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea
Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle
DaBaby – Suge

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home (Gewinner)
Tyler Childers – All Your’n
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Blake Shelton – God’s Country
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

Best country song

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now (Gewinnerin)
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash
Eric Church – Some of It
Dan + Shay – Speechless

Best country album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ (Gewinnerin)
Eric Church – Desperate Man
Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Best Latin pop album

Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco (Gewinner)
Luis Fonsi – Vida
Maluma – 11:11
Ricardo Montaner – Montaner
Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

Rosalía – El Mal Querer (Gewinnerin)
Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura

Best tropical Latin album

Marc Anthony – Opus (Gewinner, unentschieden)
Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music (Gewinnerin, unentschieden)
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo
Vicente García – Candela
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas (Gewinner)

Best gospel album

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love (Gewinner)
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen
Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision
William Murphy – Settle Here
CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album

Best contemporary Christian album

for KING & COUNTRY – Burn The Ships (Gewinner)
Crowder – I Know A Ghost
Danny Gokey – Haven’t Seen It Yet
TobyMac – The Elements
Chris Tomlin – Holy Roar

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born (Gewinner)
The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists

