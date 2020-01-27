Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Die Grammys gelten als die wichtigsten Musikpreise weltweit. Bei der diesjährigen 62. Verleihung stach eine Person besonders heraus: Die 18-jährige Newcomerin Billie Eilish gewann in allen vier Hauptkategorien, darunter „Best Record Of The Year“ und „Song Of The Year“ für ihre Single „Bad Guy“, „Best Album Of The Year“ für ihr Debütalbum „When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?“. Dazu brach sie den Rekord als jüngste Gewinnerin aller bisherigen Zeiten in der Kategorie „Best New Artist“. Auch Eilishs Bruder Finneas O’Connell wurde für seine Leistungen als Produzent mit zwei Preisen geehrt.

Zu den weiteren Gewinnern des Abends zählte unter anderem Pop-Sängerin Lizzo, die bereits im Vorfeld der Show zwei Grammys gewann und dazu in der Kategorie „Best Pop Solo Performance Of The Year“ abräumte. Lady Gaga bekam zwei Grammys für die Musik des Kinohits „A Star is Born“. Die Auszeichnung „Best Rap Album“ ging an Tyler, The Creator mit seiner Platte „Igor“, in der Sparte „Best R&B Album“ konnte sich Anderson .Paak mit „Ventura“ durchsetzen. Den Preis für die beste Filmmusik gewann Beyoncé. In der Kategorie „Best Pop Duo/Group Performance“ wurden Lil Nas X und Billy Ray Cyrus für ihre Zusammenarbeit bei der Hitsingle „Old Town Road“ geehrt. Auch die spanische Sängerin Rosalía durfte sich freuen: Ihre zweite Studioplatte „El Mal Querer“ wurde als „Best Latin Rock Album“ gekürt.

Die Grammys wurden am Sonntag in 84 Kategorien vergeben, über die Preisträger entscheiden die rund 13.000 Mitglieder der Recording Academy. Die Verleihung fand im Staples Center von Los Angeles statt, in dem sonst die Heimspiele des Basketballteams Los Angeles Lakers stattfinden. Basketball-Legende Kobe Bryant, der 20 Jahre für die Lakers spielte, war am Sonntag bei einem tragischen Helikopterabsturz mit 41 Jahren ums Leben gekommen. „Dieser Abend ist für Kobe“, sagte Lizzo zu Beginn der Grammy-Show.

Eine komplette Übersicht aller Nominierten und Gewinner gibt es auf der offiziellen Grammy-Website.

Grammys 2020: Die wichtigsten Gewinner im Überblick

Record of the year

Bon Iver – Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Gewinnerin)

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Album of the year

Bon Iver – I, I

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Gewinnerin)

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish (Gewinnerin)

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best rap/sung performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher (Gewinner)

Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin

Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London

Song of the year

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Gewinnerin)

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best rap album

Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator – Igor (Gewinner)

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best comedy album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones (Gewinner)

Best country duo / group performance

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man

Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)

Dan + Shay – Speechless (Gewinner)

Little Big Town – The Daughters

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common

Pop solo performance of the year

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts (Gewinnerin)

Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Gewinner)

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best pop vocal album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Gewinnerin)

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best dance/electronic album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography (Gewinner)

Apparat – LP5

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best rock performance

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Gewinner)

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best rock song

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Gewinner)

The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best metal performance

Tool – 7empest (Gewinner)

The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus

Death Angel – Astorolus

I Prevail – Bow Down

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Best rock album

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues (Gewinner)

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

The Cranberries – In The End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best alternative music album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride (Gewinner)

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – I,I

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B performance

Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home (Gewinner)

Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Best traditional R&B album

Lizzo – Jerome (Gewinnerin)

BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Arie – Steady Love

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love

Best urban contemporary album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) (Gewinnerin)

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Best R&B album

Anderson .Paak – Ventura (Gewinner)

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Best rap performance

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle (Gewinner)

J. Cole – Middle Child

DaBaby – Suge

Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout

Best rap song

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot (Gewinner)

YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea

Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle

DaBaby – Suge

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home (Gewinner)

Tyler Childers – All Your’n

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Blake Shelton – God’s Country

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

Best country song

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now (Gewinnerin)

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash

Eric Church – Some of It

Dan + Shay – Speechless

Best country album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ (Gewinnerin)

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Best Latin pop album

Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco (Gewinner)

Luis Fonsi – Vida

Maluma – 11:11

Ricardo Montaner – Montaner

Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

Rosalía – El Mal Querer (Gewinnerin)

Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

Best tropical Latin album

Marc Anthony – Opus (Gewinner, unentschieden)

Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music (Gewinnerin, unentschieden)

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo

Vicente García – Candela

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas (Gewinner)

Best gospel album

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love (Gewinner)

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen

Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision

William Murphy – Settle Here

CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album

Best contemporary Christian album

for KING & COUNTRY – Burn The Ships (Gewinner)

Crowder – I Know A Ghost

Danny Gokey – Haven’t Seen It Yet

TobyMac – The Elements

Chris Tomlin – Holy Roar

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born (Gewinner)

The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists