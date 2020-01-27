Die Grammys gelten als die wichtigsten Musikpreise weltweit. Bei der diesjährigen 62. Verleihung stach eine Person besonders heraus: Die 18-jährige Newcomerin Billie Eilish gewann in allen vier Hauptkategorien, darunter „Best Record Of The Year“ und „Song Of The Year“ für ihre Single „Bad Guy“, „Best Album Of The Year“ für ihr Debütalbum „When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?“. Dazu brach sie den Rekord als jüngste Gewinnerin aller bisherigen Zeiten in der Kategorie „Best New Artist“. Auch Eilishs Bruder Finneas O’Connell wurde für seine Leistungen als Produzent mit zwei Preisen geehrt.
Zu den weiteren Gewinnern des Abends zählte unter anderem Pop-Sängerin Lizzo, die bereits im Vorfeld der Show zwei Grammys gewann und dazu in der Kategorie „Best Pop Solo Performance Of The Year“ abräumte. Lady Gaga bekam zwei Grammys für die Musik des Kinohits „A Star is Born“. Die Auszeichnung „Best Rap Album“ ging an Tyler, The Creator mit seiner Platte „Igor“, in der Sparte „Best R&B Album“ konnte sich Anderson .Paak mit „Ventura“ durchsetzen. Den Preis für die beste Filmmusik gewann Beyoncé. In der Kategorie „Best Pop Duo/Group Performance“ wurden Lil Nas X und Billy Ray Cyrus für ihre Zusammenarbeit bei der Hitsingle „Old Town Road“ geehrt. Auch die spanische Sängerin Rosalía durfte sich freuen: Ihre zweite Studioplatte „El Mal Querer“ wurde als „Best Latin Rock Album“ gekürt.
Die Grammys wurden am Sonntag in 84 Kategorien vergeben, über die Preisträger entscheiden die rund 13.000 Mitglieder der Recording Academy. Die Verleihung fand im Staples Center von Los Angeles statt, in dem sonst die Heimspiele des Basketballteams Los Angeles Lakers stattfinden. Basketball-Legende Kobe Bryant, der 20 Jahre für die Lakers spielte, war am Sonntag bei einem tragischen Helikopterabsturz mit 41 Jahren ums Leben gekommen. „Dieser Abend ist für Kobe“, sagte Lizzo zu Beginn der Grammy-Show.
Eine komplette Übersicht aller Nominierten und Gewinner gibt es auf der offiziellen Grammy-Website.
Grammys 2020: Die wichtigsten Gewinner im Überblick
Record of the year
Bon Iver – Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Gewinnerin)
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Album of the year
Bon Iver – I, I
Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Gewinnerin)
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish (Gewinnerin)
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best rap/sung performance
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher (Gewinner)
Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X – Panini
Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin
Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London
Song of the year
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Gewinnerin)
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Best rap album
Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator – Igor (Gewinner)
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best comedy album
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones (Gewinner)
Best country duo / group performance
Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man
Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)
Dan + Shay – Speechless (Gewinner)
Little Big Town – The Daughters
Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common
Pop solo performance of the year
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts (Gewinnerin)
Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down
Best pop duo/group performance
Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Gewinner)
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita
Best pop vocal album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Gewinnerin)
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Best dance/electronic album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography (Gewinner)
Apparat – LP5
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
Tycho – Weather
Best rock performance
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Gewinner)
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best rock song
Tool – Fear Inoculum
Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Gewinner)
The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best metal performance
Tool – 7empest (Gewinner)
The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus
Death Angel – Astorolus
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Best rock album
Cage The Elephant – Social Cues (Gewinner)
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
The Cranberries – In The End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best alternative music album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride (Gewinner)
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – I,I
Thom Yorke – Anima
Best R&B performance
Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home (Gewinner)
Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Best traditional R&B album
Lizzo – Jerome (Gewinnerin)
BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Arie – Steady Love
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love
Best urban contemporary album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) (Gewinnerin)
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
NAO – Saturn
Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public
Best R&B album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura (Gewinner)
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Best rap performance
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle (Gewinner)
J. Cole – Middle Child
DaBaby – Suge
Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad
Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout
Best rap song
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot (Gewinner)
YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea
Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle
DaBaby – Suge
Best country solo performance
Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home (Gewinner)
Tyler Childers – All Your’n
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Blake Shelton – God’s Country
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
Best country song
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now (Gewinnerin)
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash
Eric Church – Some of It
Dan + Shay – Speechless
Best country album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ (Gewinnerin)
Eric Church – Desperate Man
Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road
Best Latin pop album
Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco (Gewinner)
Luis Fonsi – Vida
Maluma – 11:11
Ricardo Montaner – Montaner
Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
Rosalía – El Mal Querer (Gewinnerin)
Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura
Best tropical Latin album
Marc Anthony – Opus (Gewinner, unentschieden)
Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music (Gewinnerin, unentschieden)
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo
Vicente García – Candela
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas (Gewinner)
Best gospel album
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love (Gewinner)
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen
Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision
William Murphy – Settle Here
CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album
Best contemporary Christian album
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn The Ships (Gewinner)
Crowder – I Know A Ghost
Danny Gokey – Haven’t Seen It Yet
TobyMac – The Elements
Chris Tomlin – Holy Roar
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born (Gewinner)
The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists