Vinnie Paul ist tot. Der ehemalige Schlagzeuger der Metalband Pantera starb am 22. Juni 2018 in Las Vegas. Er wurde 54 Jahre alt. Die Todesursache ist bisher nicht bekannt.

Pauls Tod bestatigten Pantera auf Facebook wie folgt:

„Vincent Paul Abbott alias Vinnie Paul ist verstorben. Paul ist am besten für seine Arbeit als Schlagzeuger in den Bands Pantera und Hellyeah bekannt. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt sind keine weiteren Details verfügbar. Die Familie bittet darum, ihre Privatsphäre während dieser Zeit zu respektieren.“

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bandsPantera… Gepostet von Pantera am Freitag, 22. Juni 2018

Vinnie Paul Abbott, so sein bürgerlicher Name, wurde am 11. März 1964 in Dallas, Texas geboren. Gemeinsam mit seinem Bruder Darrell Lance Abbott, besser bekannt als Dimebag Darrell, gründete er 1981 Pantera. Die Band brachte neun Alben heraus, 2003 löste sie sich auf. Die Abbott-Brüder gründeten danach die Band Damageplan. Dimebag Darrell wurde 2004 auf der Bühne von einem Amokläufer erschossen.

2007 veröffentlichte Vinnie Paul das Debüt seiner damals neuen Band Hellyeah, es folgten vier weitere Alben.

Via Twitter zollen Paul diverse Musikerkollegen Tribut:

Rock in peace Vinnie Paul

Say hi to brother Dime from all of us

We love you . Wish you were still here. Gone too soon man . Thanks for the music. And more importantly 30 years of non stop friendship. How rare is that In this business? I'm really gonna miss you 💕 pic.twitter.com/LUY41pzC0l — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) June 23, 2018

So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/DaQREBNVW7 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 23, 2018

Damn it. I love you brother. RIP Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/73fTmNLA2F — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) June 23, 2018

I just woke up in Belgium to the news that my friend Vinnie Paul has passed away. Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. @Pantera @hellyeahband #vinniepaul — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) June 23, 2018