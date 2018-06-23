Musik
Vinnie Paul (Pantera) ist tot

Ex-Pantera-Drummer und Gründungsmitglied Vinnie Paul Abbott wurde 54 Jahre alt.
Hellyeah live, Nova Rock 2013
Vinnie Paul mit Hellyeah live beim Nova Rock 2013
Foto: CKönigsmayr/kingsizepictures.co. All rights reserved.

Vinnie Paul ist tot. Der ehemalige Schlagzeuger der Metalband Pantera starb am 22. Juni 2018 in Las Vegas. Er wurde 54 Jahre alt. Die Todesursache ist bisher nicht bekannt.

Pauls Tod bestatigten Pantera auf Facebook wie folgt:

Vincent Paul Abbott alias Vinnie Paul ist verstorben. Paul ist am besten für seine Arbeit als Schlagzeuger in den Bands Pantera und Hellyeah bekannt. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt sind keine weiteren Details verfügbar. Die Familie bittet darum, ihre Privatsphäre während dieser Zeit zu respektieren.“

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bandsPantera…

Gepostet von Pantera am Freitag, 22. Juni 2018

Vinnie Paul Abbott, so sein bürgerlicher Name, wurde am 11. März 1964 in Dallas, Texas geboren. Gemeinsam mit seinem Bruder Darrell Lance Abbott, besser bekannt als Dimebag Darrell, gründete er 1981 Pantera. Die Band brachte neun Alben heraus, 2003 löste sie sich auf. Die Abbott-Brüder gründeten danach die Band Damageplan. Dimebag Darrell wurde 2004 auf der Bühne von einem Amokläufer erschossen.

2007 veröffentlichte Vinnie Paul das Debüt seiner damals neuen Band Hellyeah, es folgten vier weitere Alben.

Via Twitter zollen Paul diverse Musikerkollegen Tribut:

