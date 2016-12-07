Nur ein kleines Weihnachtslied gegen Donald Trump

Dass all die Unterstützung prominenter Musiker und Künstler für Hillary Clinton im US-Präsidentschaftswahlkampf 2016 nichts half, ist bekannt: Trotz starker Stimmen wie Jay Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen und etlicher anderer Stars für die Demokratin wurde Donald Trump zum nächsten US-Präsidenten gewählt. Das ändert aber nichts daran, dass man nicht weiter dagegen sein darf beziehungsweise sollte. „Jetzt erst recht“ dachte sich mutmaßlich auch Fiona Apple, als sie eine neue Version von Nat King Coles Weihnachtsklassiker „The Christmas Song“ einsang.

Ihre zugegeben nicht allzu kreative Neuvertonung beginnt Fiona Apple mit den Zeilen „Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire as he keeps nipping at his foes“ (statt chestnuts, versteht Ihr, haha) und endet mit „Donald Trump, fuck you“. Für ihren Tumblr-Account filmte sie sich beim Singen des Liedes, während ihr Hund im Hintergrund bellt:

Lest hier Fiona Apples neuen Text zu „The Christmas Song“:

“Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire

as he keeps nipping at his foes

You’ll cry creepy uncle

every time he arrives

for he keeps clawing at your clothes

Everybody knows that money and entitlement

can help to make the season white

Mothers of color with their kids out of sight

will find it hard to sleep at night.

They know that Truuump is on his way

He’s got black boys in hoodies locked up on his sleigh

and every working man is going to cry

when they learn that (?) don’t care how you live or if you die

Sooo I’m offering this simple phrase

to kids from 1 to 92

Although it’s been said many times, many ways

Merry Christmas to you

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

Donald Trump, fuck you”

Hört hier zum Vergleich das Original von Nat King Cole: