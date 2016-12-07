Nur ein kleines Weihnachtslied gegen Donald Trump

Dass all die Unterstützung prominenter Musiker und Künstler für Hillary Clinton im US-Präsidentschaftswahlkampf 2016 nichts half, ist bekannt: Trotz starker Stimmen wie Jay Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen und etlicher anderer Stars für die Demokratin wurde Donald Trump zum nächsten US-Präsidenten gewählt. Das ändert aber nichts daran, dass man nicht weiter dagegen sein darf beziehungsweise sollte. „Jetzt erst recht“ dachte sich mutmaßlich auch Fiona Apple, als sie eine neue Version von Nat King Coles Weihnachtsklassiker „The Christmas Song“ einsang.
Ihre zugegeben nicht allzu kreative Neuvertonung beginnt Fiona Apple mit den Zeilen „Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire as he keeps nipping at his foes“ (statt chestnuts, versteht Ihr, haha) und endet mit „Donald Trump, fuck you“. Für ihren Tumblr-Account filmte sie sich beim Singen des Liedes, während ihr Hund im Hintergrund bellt:
Lest hier Fiona Apples neuen Text zu „The Christmas Song“:
“Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire
as he keeps nipping at his foes
You’ll cry creepy uncle
every time he arrives
for he keeps clawing at your clothes
Everybody knows that money and entitlement
can help to make the season white
Mothers of color with their kids out of sight
will find it hard to sleep at night.
They know that Truuump is on his way
He’s got black boys in hoodies locked up on his sleigh
and every working man is going to cry
when they learn that (?) don’t care how you live or if you die
Sooo I’m offering this simple phrase
to kids from 1 to 92
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas
Donald Trump, fuck you”