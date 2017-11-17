Auf Björks neuen Album „UTOPIA“ hört man Vögel, die wie R2-D2 klingen

Björk veröffentlicht am 24. November ihr zehntes Album UTOPIA. Als Vorgeschmack erschienen bereits die Singles „The Gate“ und „Blissing Me”. Jetzt erzählte Björk in einem Interview mit „Pitchfork“, dass man auf ihrem neuen Album Vögel hört, die wie R2-D2 klingen sollen. Auch der weitere Sound soll sich am „Star Wars“-Charakter orientiert haben.

Einige Vögel, die auf dem Album zu hören sind, hat Björk ganz in der Nähe gefunden. „Some of it was recorded in Iceland. I have a cabin by a lake, and there are a couple of pairs of Arctic Loons that live just outside there. They’re really beautiful and huge. They obviously ended up on the album.”

Für den gewissen „Star Wars“-Sound nahm Björk die Vogelgesänge von venezuelanischen Vögeln auf: „I used a vinyl album of Venezuelan music I had, that was recorded in the ’70s—Venezuelan birds. The birds there sound completely different. They sound like R2-D2, or techno. There’s one beautiful sound that ended up in the beginning of ‘The Gate’, a recording of these birds that Venezuelans believe are the ghosts of fetuses. If they have stillborns or young children that die, they think they go into the jungle and make these sounds.”

Björk beschrieb UTOPIA als ihr „Tinder Album“. Um die Suche nach Utopia werde es gehen, um das Verliebtsein und die perfekte Zeit, die man mit einer Person haben kann. „It’s when the dream becomes real“, beschreibt Björk den Zustand, den die neue Platte einfangen soll.