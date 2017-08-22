Billy Corgan kündigt neues Soloalbum unter bürgerlichem Namen an

Billy Corgan, seines Zeichens Mastermind der von ihm selbst am Leben erhaltenen Smashing Pumpkins und bisweilen auf Abwegen, hat ein neues Soloalbum angekündigt. OGILALA, so der Titel, wird unter Corgans bürgerlichem Namen William Patrick Corgan am 13. Oktober 2017 erscheinen und damit zwölf Jahre nach Corgans Solodebüt THEFUTUREEMBRACE. Die insgesamt acht neuen Songs wurden von Rick Rubin produziert.

Wer nach einem ersten Blick auf die Tracklist (siehe unten) künstlerisch Abseitiges erwartet, dürfte falsch liegen: Der erste neue Song „Aeronaut“ ist eine klassische Klavierballade mit Streichern, die so ähnlich auch auf der B-Seite des Pumpkins-Klassikers MELLON COLLIE AND THE INFINITE SADNESS nicht negativ aufgefallen wäre.

Billy Corgan sagt über sein neues Album OGILALA:

„For as long as I can remember the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I’d pen for whatever band was something I couldn’t explain. And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time or era. The lone difference on songs for Ogilala is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment. Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like. Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction.”

Was Corgans Soloalbum für die Smashing Pumpkins bedeutet, bleibt unklar: 2014 erschien ihr neuntes Studioalbum MONUMENTS TO ELEGY, seitdem werden sowohl ein weiteres neues Album wie auch eine eventuelle Reunion der Band im Original-Line-up immer wieder mal zur Sprache gebracht.

Billy Corgans „OGILALA“ – die Tracklist:

01. Mandarynne

02. Antietam

03. Amarinthe

04. Half-Life Of An Autodidact

05. The Long Goodbye

06. Aeronaut

07. The Spaniards

08. Processional

Billy Corgans „OGILALA“ – das Artwork: