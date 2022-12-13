Das sind die Nominierungen für die Golden Globes 2023

Die Nominierungen der Golden Globes 2023 sind da. Offenbar scheint die Verleihung im Jahr 2023 mit voller Kraft zurück zu sein, nachdem das Event in den vergangenen beiden Jahren aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie im kleineren Kreis stattfinden musste. Am 10. Januar 2023 wird die 80. Verleihung der von der „Hollywood Foreign Press Association“ gekürten Film- und Fernsehproduktionen des Vorjahres in Beverly Hills stattfinden. Jerrod Carmichael wird moderieren.
Die Nominierten für einen Golden Globe 2023
Nominierte im Bereich Film
Bester Film – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water – Regie: James Cameron
Elvis – Regie: Baz Luhrmann
Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans) – Regie: Steven Spielberg
Tár – Regie: Todd Field
Top Gun: Maverick – Regie: Joseph Kosinski
Bester Film – Komödie/Musical
Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon) – Regie: Damien Chazelle
The Banshees of Inisherin – Regie: Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Regie: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Regie: Rian Johnson
Triangle of Sadness – Regie: Ruben Östlund
Beste Regie
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)
Bester Hauptdarsteller – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Drama
Ana de Armas – Blond (Blond)
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Michelle Williams – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)
Bester Hauptdarsteller – Komödie/Musical
Diego Calva – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – Weißes Rauschen (White Noise)
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Komödie/Musical
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris und ein Kleid von Dior (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Meine Stunden mit Leo (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Bester Nebendarsteller
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Bestes Drehbuch
Todd Field – Tár
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Die Aussprache (Women Talkling)
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)
Beste Filmmusik
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Die Aussprache (Women Talkling)
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)
John Williams – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)
Bester Filmsong
„Carolina“ aus Der Gesang der Flusskrebse (Where the Crawdads Sing) – Musik und Text: Taylor Swift
„Ciao Papa“ aus Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio – Musik: Alexandre Desplant, Text: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
„Hold my Hand“ aus Top Gun: Maverick – Musik: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice, Text: Lady Gaga, BloodPop
„Lift Me Up“ aus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Musik und Text: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
„Naatu Naatu“ aus RRR – Musik: M. M. Keeravani, Text: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
Bester Animationsfilm
Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) – Regie: Joel Crawford
Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio – Regie: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Inu-Oh (犬王) – Regie: Masaaki Yuasa
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Regie: Dean Fleischer Camp
Rot (Turning Red) – Regie: Domee Shi
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
Argentina, 1985, Argentinien – Regie: Santiago Mitre
Close, Belgien / Frankreich / Niederlande – Regie: Lukas Dhont
Die Frau im Nebel (Decision to Leave), Südkorea – Regie: Park Chan-wook
RRR, Indien – Regie: S. S. Rajamouli
Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland) – Regie: Edward Berger
Nominierte im Bereich Fernsehen
Beste Serie – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Bester Serien-Hauptdarsteller – Drama
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Beste Serien-Hauptdarstellerin – Drama
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Beste Serie – Komödie/Musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Bester Serien-Hauptdarsteller – Komödie/Musical
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenny Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Beste Serien-Hauptdarstellerin – Komödie/Musical
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear: King of the Kitchen (The Bear)
Beste Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm
Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
The Dropout
In with the Devil (Black Bird)
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Bester Hauptdarsteller – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm
Taron Egerton – In with the Devil (Black Bird)
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Mord im Auftrag Gottes (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Bester Nebendarsteller – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – In with the Devil (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Beste Nebendarstellerin – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Mord im Auftrag Gottes (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Bester Nebendarsteller – Drama- oder Komödien-/Musical-Serie
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Beste Nebendarstellerin – Drama- oder Komödien-/Musical-Serie
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary