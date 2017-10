Die Winter-Kollektion von Palace ist ein End-80er-Fiebertraum

❄️♻️ •WINTER 17 •LOOK BOOK LINK IN BIO •LAUNCHING AT PALACE SHOPS •AND ONLINE •FRIDAY OCTOBER 6TH •11:00am LONDON TIME •11:00am EST •8:00am PST 📸ARI VERSLUIS 📸

A post shared by PALACE (@palaceskateboards) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:02am PDT