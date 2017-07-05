Ed Sheeran will seine eigene „8 Mile“-Version drehen

Klingt wie eine Meldung des „Postillon“, ist aber keine: Ed Sheeran möchte sein eigenes Biopic drehen. Als Vorbild für den Film nennt der im Direktvergleich doch sehr brave Songwriter und Superstar Rapstar Eminem und dessen „8 Mile“. Das ist aber noch nicht alles.

Sheeran, dem man zumindest mangelnden Humor und Selbstironie bisher nie vorwerfen konnte, schilderte seine Vorstellungen in einem Interview mit dem „Q“-Magazin konkret so: „I want to have an 8 Mile moment but 8 Mile meets Notting Hill. Not gritty like Detroit [where 8 Mile is set] but, like, Ipswich. I’ve got loads of songs about Ipswich that haven’t come out so I could make a soundtrack.”

Der „Sun“ berichtete Ed Sheeran schon zuvor:

„I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in – that’s my next thing. I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that’s like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start. I don’t think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don’t think it will be an album.”

Demnach führe Sheeran bereits konkrete Gespräche: „I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together. I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”

Zuletzt sorgte Ed Sheeran dadurch für Schlagzeilen, dass er seine Social-Media-Aktivitäten erneut beende, weil er dem ganzen Hass dort nicht mehr gewachsen sei.

Im Sommer 2018 kommt Ed Sheeran für mehrere Open-Air-Konzerte auf Deutschland-Tour.