Grammys 2023: Harry Styles‘ HARRY’S HOUSE gewinnt als „Album des Jahres“

Foto: CBS via Getty Images, CBS Photo Archive. All rights reserved.

Am Sonntagabend wurden in Los Angeles die Grammys 2023 verliehen. Zu den großen Gewinner*innen des Abends zählen Beyoncé, die mit neun Nominierungen schon im Vorfeld offizielle Grammy-Nominierungs-Rekordhalterin war und vier Auszeichnungen erhielt, sowie Harry Styles, der nach sechs Nominierungen zwei Trophäen gewann – unter anderem für seine Platte HARRY’S HOUSE in der Kategorie „Album des Jahres“. Dort setzten er und sein Team sich gegen Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Abba, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar und Beyoncé durch.

Sein Preis wurde Styles von Trevor Noah sowie einem Superfan überreicht. Styles brach in Tränen aus, dankte in seiner Rede den anderen Nominierten dafür, dass ihre Musik eine beständige Quelle für seine Inspiration sei und sagte unter anderem: „In einer Nacht wie dieser gibt es Kategorien wie „best in music“ eigentlich nicht. Ich glaube, niemand von uns sitzt im Studio und trifft Entscheidungen danach, was uns einen dieser Preise beschert.“ Er schloss seine Rede mit den Dankesworten an die Academy: „This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much“, sagte er.

Seht hier seine Dankesrede:

Grammys 2023 – die Liste mit allen Gewinner*innen:

Record of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Album of the Year

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles Best Dance/Electronic Recording “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé Best Dance/Electronic Music Album “Renaissance,” Beyoncé Best Contemporary Instrumental Album “Empire Central,” Snarky Puppy Best Rock Performance “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile Best Metal Performance “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi Best Rock Song “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) Best Rock Album “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne Best Alternative Music Performance “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg