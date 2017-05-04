Hurricane und Southside 2017: Line-up ist komplett

Mit einer finalen Bestätigungswelle haben die Zwillingsfestivals Hurricane und Southside ihre Line-ups 2017 komplettiert. Neu hinzugekommen sind unter anderem Kakkmaddafakka, Twin Atlantic, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Fatoni, JP Cooper, Louis Berry, The Dirty Nil, Stu Larsen, Amber Run und Leif Vollebekk.

Alle bestätigten Bands bei Hurricane und Southside 2017 in der Übersicht:

Green Day | Linkin Park | Casper | Blink-182 | Die Antwoord | Imagine Dragons

Axwell Λ Ingrosso | Fritz Kalkbrenner | Alt-J | Mando Diao

A Day To Remember | Royal Blood | Rancid | Clueso | Flogging Molly

Editors | SDP | Wolfmother | Halsey

Jennifer Rostock | Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls | Jimmy Eat World

Gogol Bordello | Bilderbuch | Lorde | Milky Chance

Kontra K | Passenger | Boy | 257ers

Future Islands | Danko Jones | Maximo Park | Xavier Rudd

Die Orsons | Joris | Kakkmaddafakka | Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Haftbefehl | Callejon | SSIO | Antilopen Gang

Archive | Of Mice & Men | You Me at Six | Gloria

Frittenbude | OK Kid | Seasick Steve | Baroness

Irie Révoltés | Heisskalt | Me First And The Gimme Gimmes | Die Kassierer

Kodaline | Kensington | LP | Twin Atlantic | Dave Hause & The Mermaid | Fatoni | Neonschwarz | SXTN | Disco Ensemble | Montreal

Red Fang | The King Blues | Moose Blood | Nothing But Thieves

The Smith Street Band | Ho99o9 | Skinny Lister | Highly Suspect

Counterfeit | JP Cooper | Erik Cohen | Alex Mofa Gang | Louis Berry

Tall Heights | The Dirty Nil | K.Flay | Stu Larsen | Amber Run | Leif Vollebekk | Pictures | Smile And Burn | Ace.Tee & Kwam.e | Mikroschrei | Aber Hallo (Hurricane only) | Rebels Of The Jukebox (Southside only) | Tuesday Night Project (Southside only)

Luke Noa & The Basement Beats (Southside only)

Das Hurricane Festival feiert in diesem Jahr seinen 20. Geburtstag, es findet vom 23. bis zum 25. Juni 2017 statt. Das Southside Festival feiert in diesem Jahr seinen 19. Geburtstag und findet wie immer am gleichen Wochenende statt. Veranstalter FKP Skorpio meldet: Für das Hurricane gibt es nur noch wenige Karten, das Southside Festival ist bereits ausverkauft.