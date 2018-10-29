Im Stream: HipHop-Produzent Grzegorz debütiert auf ’33‘ mit Industrial Rock und Black Metal

Grzegorz Olszowka ist einer der wichtigsten Produzenten im deutschen HipHop und wurde für seine Arbeit mit K.I.Z., Prinz Pi und Kraftklub mit mehreren Goldenen Schallplatten ausgezeichnet. Als Solo-Musiker Grzegorz schlägt er jedoch ganz andere Töne an: Auf seinem Debütalbum gibt es düsteren Industrial Rock, mächtigen Black Metal und Vaporwave-Versatzstücke zu hören. Alles in allem klingt 33, wie das Album betitelt ist, wie eine pechschwarze, erwachsenere Version des „Stranger Things“-Soundtracks – also perfekt, um die Tage um Halloween noch schauriger zu gestalten.

Grzegorz selbst sagt über sein Album: „I feel that music which does not explicitly say that everything will be okay, and that there is still hope, has the tendency to better help me in times where I would actually need hope. I need someone who emphasizes with me, who tells me that I am not alone with my feeling of hopelessness, sorrow and anger, and that it is okay to feel and channel them. Not someone who tells me I or (even more ludicrous) everything will be fine. The way ‘out’ of this is ‘through’ it in a lot of ways. So if I can make that kind of music for someone, then I should.“

Unterstützt wurde Grzegorz bei der Arbeit an 33 von Schlagzeuger Paul Seidel, der unter anderem die Drums auf Caspers aktuellen Album LANG LEBE DER TOD einspielte. Das restliche Instrumentarium spielte Grzegorz jedoch selbst ein. Hört das komplette Album, das Ihr auf der Bandcamp-Seite des Musikers digital und auf CD/Vinyl erstehen könnt, hier im Stream an: