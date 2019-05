Kurt Cobains Cardigan vom letzten Nirvana-Fotoshooting für 75.000 US-Dollar versteigert

View this post on Instagram

Kooperation

SOLD for $75,000! A cardigan worn by Kurt Cobain in his last photoshoot with Nirvana, taken in the summer of 1993 with photographer Jesse Frohman. SOLD TODAY in our annual “Music Icons” auction happening now at the Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at www.JuliensLive.com! #RockNRoll #Memorabilia #Auction #JuliensAuctions #KurtCobain #Nirvana #1990s #90s