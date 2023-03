„Our friend David Fletcher“: So würdigten Depeche Mode live den verstorbenen Fletch

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: (L-R) Martin Gore, Peter Gordeno, Dave Gahan and Christian Eigner onstage during Depeche Mode's the "Memento Mori" World Tour opener at Golden 1 Center on March 23, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation)

