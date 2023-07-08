Rave the Planet 2023: Das sind die besten Bilder

Feiernde tanzen bei der Technoparade «Rave the Planet» auf der Straße des 17. Juni auf einem Wagen. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Foto: picture alliance/dpa. Christoph Soeder. All rights reserved.

Rave the Planet ist zu Ende – die Demonstration in Berlin lockte tausende Techno-Fans an und die Polizei zieht ein positives Fazit.

Rave the Planet scheint ein voller Erfolg für Berlin gewesen zu sein: Obwohl bis zum Samstagmittag (8. Juli) nicht klar war, ob die Techno-Demo tatsächlich starten darf, pilgerten im Laufe des Nachmittags und Abends Tausende zum Brandenburger Tor und zur Straße des 17. Juni, um mitzufeiern.

Rave the Planet: Polizei bittet Menschen, nicht nackt zu feiern

Laut der Polizei verlief das Event friedlich. „Unser Einsatzleiter ist mit dem Einsatzverlauf zufrieden. Um 22 Uhr war Schluss mit Mugge und wir wünschen Ihnen allen einen entspannten Heimweg. Auch wir wippen hier tippend in den Feierabend“, so die Beamten auf Twitter. Mehrere Personen seien ermahnt worden, nicht auf Laternen klettern zu dürfen. Im Laufe des Tages sei eine Person von einer Laterne gestürzt und sei vom Sanitätsdienst behandelt worden.

