Rave the Planet 2023: Das sind die besten Bilder

Rave the Planet scheint ein voller Erfolg für Berlin gewesen zu sein: Obwohl bis zum
Samstagmittag (8. Juli) nicht klar war, ob die Techno-Demo tatsächlich starten darf, pilgerten im Laufe des Nachmittags und Abends Tausende zum Brandenburger Tor und zur Straße des 17. Juni, um mitzufeiern.
Laut der Polizei verlief das Event friedlich. „Unser Einsatzleiter ist mit dem Einsatzverlauf zufrieden. Um 22 Uhr war Schluss mit Mugge und wir wünschen Ihnen allen einen entspannten Heimweg. Auch wir wippen hier tippend in den Feierabend“, so die Beamten auf Twitter. Mehrere Personen seien ermahnt worden, nicht auf Laternen klettern zu dürfen. Im Laufe des Tages sei eine Person von einer Laterne gestürzt und sei vom Sanitätsdienst behandelt worden.
Feiernde tanzen bei der Technoparade «Rave the Planet» auf der Straße des 17. Juni auf einem Wagen. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Soeder
Eine Person feiert auf der „Rave the Planet“-Technoparade auf der Straße des 17 Juni mit einem Plakat mit der Aufschrift “Love is the answer”. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Fabian Sommer
Personen feiern auf der „Rave the Planet“-Technoparade auf der Straße des 17 Juni. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Fabian Sommer
Eine Person ist auf der „Rave the Planet“-Technoparade auf der Straße des 17 Juni vor der Siegessäule auf eine Ampel geklettert. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Fabian Sommer
Eine Person hält einer anderen bei der Technoparade «Rave the Planet» auf der Straße des 17. Juni einen Eisbeutel in den Nacken. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Soeder
Zwei Menschen feiern auf der „Rave the Planet“-Technoparade auf der Straße des 17 Juni vor dem Brandenburger Tor. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Fabian Sommer
Zwei Personen mit Sonnenbrillen stehen auf der „Rave the Planet“-Technoparade auf der Straße des 17 Juni. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Fabian Sommer
Menschen feiern bei der Technoparade «Rave the Planet» auf einem Wagen vor der Quadriga des Brandenburger Tors. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Soeder
Ein Mann zieht bei der Technoparade «Rave the Planet» über die Straße des 17. Juni. Die Parade, die unter anderem von Techno-Pionier Dr. Motte organisiert wird und als Nachfolgerin der Berliner Love Parade gilt, zieht zum zweiten Mal durch Berlin. Dabei ist das diesjährige Motto «Music is the answer» (Musik ist die Antwort). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Soeder
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A participant dressed as an angel poses as she celebrates during the „Rave the Planet“ techno music parade on July 8, 2023 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Copyright: AFP via Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A participant celebrates during the „Rave the Planet“ techno music parade at the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on July 8, 2023 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Copyright: AFP via Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ
People dance as they pass the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate with the TV Tower in the background during the „Rave the Planet“ techno music parade on July 8, 2023 in Berlin. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images)
Copyright: AFP via Getty Images/DAVID GANNON
People dance as they pass the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate during the „Rave the Planet“ techno music parade on July 8, 2023 in Berlin. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images)
Copyright: AFP via Getty Images/DAVID GANNON
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park at victory column on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park at victory column on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Matthias Roeingh, better known as Dr. Motte and co-founder of the Loveparade, attends as techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: In this aerial view, techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park at the Victory Column on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance in front of the Brandenburg Gate during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. ÑRave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Two techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. ÑRave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: Techno music enthusiasts dance during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. ÑRave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender
BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 8: A techno music enthusiast holds a poster that reads All love Techno and dances during the Rave the Planet parade in Tiergarten park on July 8, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Rave the Planet is the successor to the ill-fated Loveparade. This year’s rave is expected to draw 300,000 participants. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Christian Ender