Rolling Stones: Die Lyrics der neuen Single „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“

Mit „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“ veröffentlichten die Rolling Stones am Donnerstag (28. September) die zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden Album „Hackney Diamonds“. Wir haben die Lyrics.

Für ihre neue Single „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“ haben sich die Rolling Stones prominente Verstärkung geholt – denn sowohl Pop-Superstar Lady Gaga als auch Soullegende Stevie Wonder geben sich auf dem neuen Stück die Ehre. Allerdings spielt Wonder „nur“ Mundharmonika, Lady Gaga teilt sich hingegen den Gesang mit Jagger. Werfen wir einen Blick auf den Songtext des Stücks, das eben erschienen ist.

Die Lyrics von „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“

I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of Heaven

Falling down, falling down to this earth

I hear the sweet, sweetest sounds of Heaven

Drifting down, drifting down to this earth

Bless the father, bless the son

Hear the sound of the drums as it echoes through the valley and it bursts

Let no woman or child go hungry tonight

Please protect us from the pain and the hurtYeah, I smell the sweet scents, the sweet scents of Heaven

Tumbling down, tumbling down to the earth

I hear the sweet sounds, sweet sounds of children

And they’re praising the land of their birth

No, I’m not, not going to Hell in some dusty motel

And I’m not, not going down in the dirt

I’m gonna laugh, I’m gonna cry

Eat the bread, drink the wine

‚Cause I’m finally, finally quenching my thirst

You can’t have a light without a little shadow

Always need a target for your bow and arrow

I want to be drenched in the rain of your heavenly love

Let the music play loud, let it burst through the clouds

And we all feel the heat of the sun

Yeah, let us sing, let us shout, let us all stand up proud

Let the old still believe that they’re young

Sweet, sweet sound

Sounds so sweet

Sounds so sweet

Heaven, Heaven

Falling down to this earth

I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of Heaven

Coming down, falling down to the earth

Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah

Hear the gods laughing from above

Falling down, falling down to this earth

Let me lay down and sleep

Heaven, Heaven

Neben dem Feature von Lady Gaga und Stevie Wonder werden noch weitere Star-Musiker dabei sein. Paul McCartney spielt auf „Bite My Head Off“ Bass und Elton John haut bei „Get Close” als auch bei „Live By the Sword“ in die Tasten. „Mess It Up“ und„Live By the Sword“ wurden noch mit Charlie Watts aufgenommen – und letzteres Lied enthält einen Part des ehemaligen Bassisten Bill Wyman, was die Stones noch einmal in alter Quintett-Stärke präsentieren wird

Tracklist „Hackney Diamonds“:

„Angry” „Get Close” „Depending On You” „Bite My Head off” „Whole Wide World” „Dreamy Skies” „Mess It Up” „Live By the Sword” „Driving Me Too Hard” „Tell Me Straight” „Sweets Sounds of Heaven” „Rolling Stone Blues”

Den ersten Song „Angry“ haben die Rolling Stones bereits veröffentlicht: