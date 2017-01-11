Queens Of The Stone Age bescheren uns dieses Jahr endlich ein neues Album

Wurde auch langsam Zeit: Die Queens Of The Stone Age werden noch 2017 ihr neues Album herausbringen. Diese frohe Botschaft verkündete die Band zwar nicht hochoffiziell, aber wir wollen ihrem Kumpel Troy Sanders nur zu gerne glauben. Denn auch er müsste es ja wissen.

Sanders ist nicht nur Mitglied von Mastodon, er ist auch Bassist der Supergroup Gone Is Gone, die am vergangenen Freitag ihr Debüt ECHOLOCATION veröffentlichte. Auch mit dabei: Troy Van Leeuwen, seines Zeichens Gitarrist der Queens Of The Stone Age. In einem Interview mit dem us-amerikanischen „Rolling Stone“ erklärte Sanders die Motivation hinter Gone Is Gone wie folgt: „I like to think none of us needs this band, but we all really want this band. When that’s the mentality, this is special to the four of us. (…) Otherwise, we wouldn’t dedicate the first week of 2017 to working on this band. For example, Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording, and we all have new records coming out this year. We’ve all been extremely busy writing and recording, and we’re about to get super busy touring the world. So I believe we’re all fulfilled to a certain degree with all we have going on.”

Richtig gelesen: Queens Of The Stone Age, Mastodon und At The Drive-In bringen allesamt dieses Jahr ihre neue Alben heraus. Es dürfte ein lautes 2017 werden.

Das aktuelle und insgesamt sechste Album der QOTSA …LIKE CLOCKWORK erschien 2013.