Billy Corgan kündigt neues Soloalbum COTILLIONS an

Billy Corgan hat ein neues Soloalbum angekündigt. COTILLIONS, so der Titel, soll bereits am 22. November 2019 und wieder unter Corgans bürgerlichem Namen William Patrick Corgan erscheinen.

17 neue Songs sollen auf COTILLIONS zu hören sein. Es seien, so Corgan auf Instagram, „Americana songs, written across the U.S. and recorded in Chicago and Nashville, with a few guest appearances by Katie Cole, Jeff Schroeder, and other notable Nashville session musicians.“

Ebenfalls auf Instagram beschrieb Corgan seine neue Soloplatte außerdem als „true labor of love”. Seinen Fans sagte er: „There is a reason I trust you, the people who support me day in and day out, to decide whether or not my efforts are worthy. We live in a different world now, where an artist can speak directly to you without the filter of mass media shaping your heart and opinions before you’ve even had a chance to decide whether this music speaks to you. And this is absolutely an album from my heart.“

Billy Corgans vorherige Soloplatte OGILALA erschien 2017 – ebenfalls unter dem Namen William Patrick Corgan. Im Sommer 2019 war der Kopf der Smashing Pumpkins auch mit seiner Hauptband auf Welttournee unterwegs. Lest hier unseren Nachbericht zum Berlin-Konzert der Smashing Pumpkins.

Ein neues Album von The Smashing Pumpkins soll ebenfalls „soon enough“ erscheinen. SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 kam Ende 2018 heraus.