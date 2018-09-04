Conway Savage (The Bad Seeds) ist tot

Conway Savage ist tot. Der Musiker, der als Pianist von Nick Caves Band The Bad Seeds bekannt wurde, starb am 2. September 2018 an den Folgen eines Gehirntumors. Savage wurde 58 Jahre alt.

Nick Cave ehrt seinen Freund und Kollegen als „anarchic thread that ran through the band's live performances". Lest hier Nick Caves vollständiges Statement zum Tod Savages, das er auf seiner Homepage postete:

„Our beloved Conway passed away on Sunday evening. A member of Bad Seeds for nearly thirty years, Conway was the anarchic thread that ran through the band’s live performances. He was much loved by everyone, band members and fans alike. Irascible, funny, terrifying, sentimental, warm-hearted, gentle, acerbic, honest, genuine – he was all of these things and quite literally “had the gift of a golden voice,” high and sweet and drenched in soul. On a drunken night, at four in the morning, in a hotel bar in Cologne, Conway sat at the piano and sang Streets of Laredo to us, in his sweet, melancholy style and stopped the world for a moment. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house. Love, Nick and the Bad Seeds.“

Conway Savage stieg 1990 als festes Mitglied bei Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds ein.Gemeinsam nahmen sie zwischen 1992 und 2013 neun gemeinsame Alben auf. Auf der B-Seite der 1995 erschienenen Single „Where The Wild Roses Grow“ sang Save den Song „The Willow Garden“:

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds traten zuletzt im Juli 2018 in Berlin auf – am dritten Todestag von Caves Sohn Arthur.