Depeche Mode haben einen weiteren Song aus dem neuen Album „Memento Mori“ mit der Welt geteilt. Er heißt „My Cosmos is Mine“ und ist ein düsterer und entschleunigter, aber auch empowernder Track geworden.
Den neuen Song hat die Band auf YouTube sowie auf Streaming-Plattformen online gestellt. Darüber hinaus haben Abonnenten des Newsletters eine Mitteilung per E-Mail erhalten, dass es ab heute einen weiteren Track vom Album zu hören gibt.
„My Cosmos is Mine“ hier hören:
Depeche Mode: Die Lyrics zu „My Cosmos is Mine“
Don’t play with my world
Don’t mess with my mind
Don’t question my spacetime
My cosmos is mine
Don’t toy with my heart
Don’t knock down my shrines
Don’t alter my headlines
My cosmos is mine
No war, no war, no war, no war
No more, no more, no more, no more
No fear, no fear, no fear, no fear
Not here, not here, not here, not here
No rain, no clouds
No pain, no shrouds
No final breaths
No senseless deaths
Don’t stare at my soul
I swear it is fine
Its borders are outlined
My cosmos is mine
My cosmos is mine
My cosmos is mine (Don’t play with my world)
My cosmos is mine
My cosmos is minе
My cosmos is mine
(Don’t play with my world)