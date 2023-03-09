Depeche Mode haben einen weiteren Song aus dem neuen Album „Memento Mori“ mit der Welt geteilt. Er heißt „My Cosmos is Mine“ und ist ein düsterer und entschleunigter, aber auch empowernder Track geworden.

Den neuen Song hat die Band auf YouTube sowie auf Streaming-Plattformen online gestellt. Darüber hinaus haben Abonnenten des Newsletters eine Mitteilung per E-Mail erhalten, dass es ab heute einen weiteren Track vom Album zu hören gibt.

„My Cosmos is Mine“ hier hören:

Depeche Mode: Die Lyrics zu „My Cosmos is Mine“

Don’t play with my world

Don’t mess with my mind

Don’t question my spacetime

My cosmos is mine

Don’t toy with my heart

Don’t knock down my shrines

Don’t alter my headlines

My cosmos is mine

No war, no war, no war, no war

No more, no more, no more, no more

No fear, no fear, no fear, no fear

Not here, not here, not here, not here

No rain, no clouds

No pain, no shrouds

No final breaths

No senseless deaths

Don’t stare at my soul

I swear it is fine

Its borders are outlined

My cosmos is mine

My cosmos is mine

My cosmos is mine (Don’t play with my world)

My cosmos is mine

My cosmos is minе

My cosmos is mine

(Don’t play with my world)