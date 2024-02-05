Grammys 2024: Das sind die Gewinner
Von Phoebe Bridgers bis Taylor Swift: Alle Grammy-Preisträger*innen 2024 im Überblick
Am 4. Februar 2024 war es wieder soweit: In der Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles wurden zum 66. Mal die Grammy Awards vergeben.
Die meisten Grammys durfte an diesem Abend Phoebe Bridgers mit nach Hause nehmen: Drei davon teilt sie mit Lucy Dacus und Julien Baker von ihrer Band Boygenius. Mit jeweils drei Awards wurden außerdem SZA, Killer Mike, Victoria Monét sowie der „Barbie“-Soundtrack ausgezeichnet. Auch Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus und Taylor Swift durften sich freuen: Sie bekamen jeweils zwei Trophäen überreicht.
Hier gibt es die gesamte Liste aller Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen:
Album of the Year
Taylor Swift – „Midnights“
Record of the Year
Miley Cyrus – „Flowers“
Best New Artist
Victoria Monét
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For? from Barbie: The Album“
Best Pop Vocal Album
Taylor Swift – „Midnights“
Best R&B Song
SZA – „Snooze“
Best Country Album
Lainey Wilson – „Bell Bottom Country“
Best Música Urbana Album
Karol G – „Mañana Será Bonito“
Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus – „Flowers“
Best Progressive R&B Album
SZA – „SOS“
Best R&B Performance
Coco Jones – „ICU“
Best Folk Album
Joni Mitchell – „Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)“
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – „Ghost in the Machine“
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – „Rumble“
Best Pop Dance Recording
Kylie Minogue – „Padam Padam“
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Fred again.. – „Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)“
Best Traditional R&B Performance
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – „Good Morning“
Best R&B Album
Victoria Monét – „Jaguar II“
Best Rap Performance
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers“
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – „All My Life“
Best Rap Song
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers“
Best Rap Album
Killer Mike – „Michael“
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton – „White Horse“
Best Country Song
Chris Stapleton – „White Horse“
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For? from Barbie: The Album“
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – „What’s in a Name?“
Best Global Music Album
Shakti – „This Moment“
Best African Music Performance
Tyla – „Water“
Best Musical Theater Album
„Some Like It Hot“
Best Alternative Music Album
boygenius – „The Record“
Best Alternative Music Performance
Paramore – „This Is Why“
Best Rock Album
Paramore – „This Is Why“
Best Rock Song
boygenius – „Not Strong Enough“
Best Metal Performance
Metallica – „72 Seasons“
Best Rock Performance
boygenius – „Not Strong Enough“
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – „I Remember Everything“