Lady Gaga live in Düsseldorf 2022: Fotos, Videos, Setlist – so sah ihr Konzert aus

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - JULY 17: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening night of The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 17, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Foto: Getty Images for Live Nation, Kevin Mazur. All rights reserved.