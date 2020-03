Milky Chance pflanzen für verkaufte Konzerttickets Bäume

View this post on Instagram

Tickets for trees! Guys, we are super stoked to officially announce our cooperation with Eden Reforestation Projects today! For every ticket sold throughout the Europe tour we finance one tree! In total, that makes 63011 trees, which will be planted within Edens Madagascar project, where the returning mangrove forests will build a healthy basis for wildlife as well as local communities. Thank you for making this possible by buying tickets and seeing our live shows! To read more about this check out our latest blog post on milkychange.com #edenreforestation #milkychange #ticketsfortrees Click on the link in our bio to get tickets for the upcoming shows!