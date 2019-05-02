Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds kündigen „Black Star Dancing“-EP an – Titelsong hier im Stream

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds haben eine neue EP angekündigt. „Black Star Dancing“ soll drei neue Songs und zwei Remixe umfassen und am 14. Juni 2019 digital und auf 12-inch-Vinyl erscheinen. Der von Noel Gallagher selbst produzierte Titeltrack wurde am 2. Mai veröffentlicht und kann hier im Stream gehört werden:

Einer der ersten Kommentare auf YouTube lautet: „Wtf is this. The same guy who wrote live forever, rocking chair.. good joke.“ Gallagher sagt über seinen neuen Song: „It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS! … I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds‚ „Black Star Dancing“-EP – die Tracklist:

Black Star Dancing Rattling Rose Sail On Black Star Dancing (12” Mix) Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

Das aktuelle Album WHO BUILT THE MOON? von Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds erschien im November 2017.