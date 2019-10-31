„Now I’m In It“: Haim sprechen in ihrem neuen Song über ihren Kampf mit Depressionen

Die Pop-Rock-Band Haim veröffentlichte am 30. Oktober ihren neuen Song „Now I’m In It“ inklusive Musikvideo.
„Now I’m In It“ ist nach „Summer Girl“ die zweite neue Single der Band in diesem Jahr. Davor erschien 2017 ihr zweites Album SOMETHING TO TELL YOU. Das dritte Album des kalifornischen Schwestern-Trios ist für 2020 geplant, ein Erscheinungsdatum ist noch nicht bekannt.
In einem Instagram-Post, der die Veröffentlichung des Videos ankündigt hatte, berichteten Haim, dass der Song von ihren Kämpfen gegen Depressionen inspiriert wurde.
„In ‘Now I’m In It‘ geht es darum, es durchzustehen“, schrieb die Band. „Eine Depression, die Art von Scheiße, bei der man nicht mehr das Haus verlässt. Für meine Schwestern und mich gab es Zeiten in unserem Leben, in denen wir uns gefühlt haben, als wären wir in einem dunklen Loch gefangen. Dieser Tracks spricht von diesen Emotionen.“
now i’m in it is about going through it. a depression. not leaving the house type of shit. for my sisters and i, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. this track speaks to that emotion. the track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some shit. also, every day my sisters and i feel so fucking lucky that we get to do this for a living!!! it seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I’ve been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it. it’s gotten a little easier as i have gotten older to recognize the symptoms and remind myself that when this happens, i need to seek help. (shout out to my therapist!!) anyway, we all know it’s important to talk about this stuff. this one poured out of us. take care of yourself. be nice to yourself. and thank the ones around you that help u everyday. hope this helps anyone who is in it right now ❤️ coming Oct 30
Für das Musikvideo zu „Now I’m In It“ arbeitete Haim mit dem Filmregisseur Paul Thomas Anderson zusammen. Anderson hat bereit bei mehreren Musikvideos von Haim Regie geführt.