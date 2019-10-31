„Now I’m In It“: Haim sprechen in ihrem neuen Song über ihren Kampf mit Depressionen

Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Die Pop-Rock-Band Haim veröffentlichte am 30. Oktober ihren neuen Song „Now I’m In It“ inklusive Musikvideo.

„Now I’m In It“ ist nach „Summer Girl“ die zweite neue Single der Band in diesem Jahr. Davor erschien 2017 ihr zweites Album SOMETHING TO TELL YOU. Das dritte Album des kalifornischen Schwestern-Trios ist für 2020 geplant, ein Erscheinungsdatum ist noch nicht bekannt.

In einem Instagram-Post, der die Veröffentlichung des Videos ankündigt hatte, berichteten Haim, dass der Song von ihren Kämpfen gegen Depressionen inspiriert wurde.

„In ‘Now I’m In It‘ geht es darum, es durchzustehen“, schrieb die Band. „Eine Depression, die Art von Scheiße, bei der man nicht mehr das Haus verlässt. Für meine Schwestern und mich gab es Zeiten in unserem Leben, in denen wir uns gefühlt haben, als wären wir in einem dunklen Loch gefangen. Dieser Tracks spricht von diesen Emotionen.“

Für das Musikvideo zu „Now I’m In It“ arbeitete Haim mit dem Filmregisseur Paul Thomas Anderson zusammen. Anderson hat bereit bei mehreren Musikvideos von Haim Regie geführt.