Oscars 2018: Alle Gewinner im Überblick

Hätten wir etwas zu sagen gehabt, wäre alles anders gekommen. Der Regisseur von „Die fabelhafte Welt der Amélie“ erhob schließlich Plagiats-Vorwürfe gegen „The Shape of Water“. Ein Kurzfilm gilt außerdem als Beweis dafür, dass sich Regisseur Guillermo del Toro bei anderen Filmen bedient hat. Dennoch hat sein Fantasy-Drama den diesjährigen Oscar für den besten Film gewonnen. Diese und alle weiteren Auszeichnungen der 90. Oscar-Verleihung, die in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag in Los Angeles stattfand, könnt Ihr hier nachlesen.
Dies sind die Nominierten und Gewinner der 90. Oscar-Verleihung:
Bester Film
- “Call Me by Your Name”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Dunkirk”
- “Get Out”
- “Lady Bird”
- “Phantom Thread”
- “The Post”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Beste Regie
- Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water“
- Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”
- Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
- Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”
- Daniel Day-Lewis “Phantom Thread”
- Daniel Kaluuya “Get Out”
- Gary Oldman “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Washington “Roman J. Israel Esq.”
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Margot Robbie “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”
- Meryl Streep “The Post”
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
- “A Fantastic Woman”
- “The Insult”
- “Loveless”
- “Körper und Seele”
- “The Square”
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Mary J. Blige “Mudbound”
- Lesley Manville “Phantom Thread”
- Octavia Spencer “The Shape of Water”
- Allison Janney “I, Tonya”
- Laurie Metcalf “Lady Bird”
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Willem Dafoe “The Florida Project”
- Woody Harrelson “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Richard Jenkins “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Beste Dokumentation
- “Abacus”
- “Faces Places”
- “Icarus”
- “Last Ment in Aleppo”
- “Strong Island”
Bester animierter Film
- “The Boss Baby”
- “The Breadwinner”
- “Coco”
- “Ferdinand”
- “Loving Vincent”
Beste Kamera
- “Blade Runner 2049” Roger Deakins
- “Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel
- “Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Mudbound” Rachel Morrison
- “The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen
Bestes Original-Drehbuch
- “The Big Sick”
- “Get Out”
- “Lady Bird”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards”
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- “Call Me by Your Name”
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “Logan”
- “Molly’s Game”
- “Mudbound”
Beste Filmmusik
- “Dunkirk”, Hans Zimmer
- “Phantom Thread”, Jonny Greenwood
- “The Shape of Water”, Alexandre Desplat
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, John Williams
- “Three Billboards”, Carter Burwell
Bester Song
- “Mighty River” aus Mudbound, Mary J. Blige
- “Mystery of Love” aus Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
- “Remember Me” aus Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up for Something”aus Marshall, Diane Warren, Common
- “This Is Me”aus The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Bester Schnitt
- “Baby Driver”
- “Dunkirk”
- “I, Tonya”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards”
Beste visuelle Effekte
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
- “Kong Skull Island”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
- “War for the Planet of the Apes”
Bestes Make-up
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Victoria and Abdul”
- “Wonder”
Kostümdesign
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Phantom Thread”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Victoria and Abdul”
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- “Edith and Eddy”
- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
- “Heroine”
- “Traffic Stop”
- “Night Skills”
Bester Kurzfilm
- “DeKalb Elementary”
- “The Eleven O’Clock”
- “My Nephew Emmett”
- “The Silent Child”
- “Watu Wote/All of Us”
Beste Tonmischung
- “Baby Driver”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Bester Tonschnitt
- “Baby Driver”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Bestes Produktionsdesign
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- “Dear Basketball”
- “Garden Party”
- “Lou”
- “Negative Space”
- “Revolting Rhymes”