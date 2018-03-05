Oscars 2018: Alle Gewinner im Überblick

Hätten wir etwas zu sagen gehabt, wäre alles anders gekommen. Der Regisseur von „Die fabelhafte Welt der Amélie“ erhob schließlich Plagiats-Vorwürfe gegen „The Shape of Water“. Ein Kurzfilm gilt außerdem als Beweis dafür, dass sich Regisseur Guillermo del Toro bei anderen Filmen bedient hat. Dennoch hat sein Fantasy-Drama den diesjährigen Oscar für den besten Film gewonnen. Diese und alle weiteren Auszeichnungen der 90. Oscar-Verleihung, die in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag in Los Angeles stattfand, könnt Ihr hier nachlesen.

Dies sind die Nominierten und Gewinner der 90. Oscar-Verleihung:

Bester Film

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Beste Regie

Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water“

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya “Get Out”

Gary Oldman “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep “The Post”

Bester fremdsprachiger Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

“Körper und Seele”

“The Square”

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Mary J. Blige “Mudbound”

Lesley Manville “Phantom Thread”

Octavia Spencer “The Shape of Water”

Allison Janney “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf “Lady Bird”

Bester Nebendarsteller

Willem Dafoe “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Beste Dokumentation

“Abacus”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Ment in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Bester animierter Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Beste Kamera

“Blade Runner 2049” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen

Bestes Original-Drehbuch

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards”

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Beste Filmmusik

“Dunkirk”, Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread”, Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water”, Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, John Williams

“Three Billboards”, Carter Burwell

Bester Song

“Mighty River” aus Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” aus Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” aus Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something”aus Marshall, Diane Warren, Common

“This Is Me”aus The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Bester Schnitt

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards”

Beste visuelle Effekte

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Bestes Make-up

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria and Abdul”

“Wonder”

Kostümdesign

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

“Edith and Eddy”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroine”

“Traffic Stop”

“Night Skills”

Bester Kurzfilm

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Beste Tonmischung

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Bester Tonschnitt

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Bestes Produktionsdesign

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Bester animierter Kurzfilm