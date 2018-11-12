☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, neue Alben Podcast
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Stories
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Gewinnen
Abo
Highlights
Klubtour

Reaktionen zu Stan Lees Tod: Superhelden nehmen Abschied

Durch die Filme über Comic-Helden wird Stan Lees Lebenswerk seit Jahren noch einmal im Kino aufgerollt. Schauspieler und Filmemacher verabschieden sich nun von dem Comic-Schöpfer.
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 7: Comic book legend Stan Lee poses before signing copies of 'Amazing Marvel Universe' at Barnes
Stan Lee mit einem Bildband über seine Figuren.
Foto: Getty Images, Amanda Edwards. All rights reserved.

Am Montag ist Stan Lee, Erfinder vieler Superhelden (Spider-Man, X-Men) in den Hollywood Hills gestorben. Lee wurde 95 Jahre alt und revolutioniert das Genre bereits in den 60er-Jahren. In den sozialen Medien verabschieden sich nun Fans und vor allem die Filmschaffenden, die durch die Verfilmungen von Lees Figuren zu Superstars wurden:

„Captain America“-Darsteller Chris Evans

„Wolverine“-Darsteller Hugh Jackman

Kevin Feige, Produzent der Marvel-Filme

Scott Derrickson, Regisseur „Doctor Strange“

Ryan Reynolds, Darsteller „Deadpool“

Winston Duke, Darsteller in „Black Panther“ und „Infinity War“

DC,  Comic-Verlag

Seth Rogen, Schauspieler und Comedian

 

In dieser Geschichte: 

Daniel Krüger
Er erfand Spider-Man, Thor und den Hulk: Stan Lee ist tot
Der Erfinder vieler Superhelden starb im Alter von 95 Jahren.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Stan Lee attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite