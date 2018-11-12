Reaktionen zu Stan Lees Tod: Superhelden nehmen Abschied

Am Montag ist Stan Lee, Erfinder vieler Superhelden (Spider-Man, X-Men) in den Hollywood Hills gestorben. Lee wurde 95 Jahre alt und revolutioniert das Genre bereits in den 60er-Jahren. In den sozialen Medien verabschieden sich nun Fans und vor allem die Filmschaffenden, die durch die Verfilmungen von Lees Figuren zu Superstars wurden:

„Captain America“-Darsteller Chris Evans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12. November 2018

„Wolverine“-Darsteller Hugh Jackman

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12. November 2018

Kevin Feige, Produzent der Marvel-Filme

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) 12. November 2018

Scott Derrickson, Regisseur „Doctor Strange“

Ryan Reynolds, Darsteller „Deadpool“

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12. November 2018

Winston Duke, Darsteller in „Black Panther“ und „Infinity War“

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) 12. November 2018

DC, Comic-Verlag

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) 12. November 2018

Seth Rogen, Schauspieler und Comedian