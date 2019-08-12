The 1975: „Größere Künstler wollten Greta Thunberg keine Plattform bieten“

Nachdem The 1975 am 25. Juli das Intro für ihr neues Album veröffentlicht hatten, auf dem Greta Thunberg zu hören ist, haben sich die Indierocker nun in einem Interview darüber beklagt, dass vor ihnen zahlreiche größere Künstler eine Zusammenarbeit mit der Klimaaktivistin abgelehnt hätten.

Thunberg sei momentan eine der wichtigsten Personen auf dieser Welt, der man unbedingt eine Plattform geben müsse, so Matt Healy und Jamie Oborne, Manager der Band, in einem BBC-Podcast-Interview. Deshalb sei es für die beiden komplett unverständlich, warum so viele andere Künstler, die viel größer seien als The 1975, sich dieser Möglichkeit verweigerten.

Oborne berichtete zudem, dass die Aufnahme Thunbergs bei ihrem ersten Aufeinandertreffen in Stockholm zustande gekommen sei. Damals sei man sich schnell einig gewesen, dass es sich dabei um keine Nachricht handle, die erst gemeinsam mit dem Album in sechs Monaten erscheinen könne. Stattdessen entschieden sich The 1975 für eine sofortige Veröffentlichung.

Jedes bisherige Album der Briten fängt mit einem Intro an. Sie alle tragen den Titel „The 1975“. Diese Tradition wird auf dem neuen Album NOTES ON A CONDITIONAL FORM fortgesetzt. Jedoch wurde es diesmal von der 16-jährigen Thunberg eingesprochen, die damit ihr musikalisches Debüt gibt.

Die Einnahmen des Songse sollen komplett an die gemeinnützige Organisation „Extinction Rebellion“ gespendet werden. Diese setzt sich gegen das Massenaussterben von Tieren und Pflanzen sowie das potenzielle Aussterben der Menschheit als Folge der Klimakrise und der Vernichtung von Lebensraum ein.

In dem gemeinsamen Lied verkündet Thunberg, dass es jetzt an der Zeit sei, etwas gegen das Versagen der vorherigen Generationen zu unternehmen. Es bleibe keine Zeit mehr, abzuwarten und tatenlos zu bleiben. Stattdessen sei die Zeit zum Rebellieren gekommen.

The 1975 sind schon länger für ihr ausgeprägtes Umweltbewusstsein bekannt. Sie verzichten zum Beispiel bei der Produktion ihrer Alben auf Einwegkunststoffe und versuchen, die Schadstoffentstehung bei der Produktion ihrer Vinyls so minimal wie möglich zu halten.

Bei NOTES ON A CONDITIONAL FORM handelt es sich bereits um das vierte Studioalbum der Band. Es soll voraussichtlich am 21. Februar 2020 erscheinen.

„We are right now in the beginning of a climate and ecological crisis.

And we need to call it what it is. An emergency.

We must acknowledge that we do not have the situation under control and that we don’t have all the solutions yet. Unless those solutions mean that we simply stop doing certain things.

We admit that we are losing this battle.

We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed. All political movements in their present form have failed.

But homo sapiens have not yet failed.

Yes, we are failing, but there is still time to turn everything around. We can still fix this. We still have everything in our own hands.

But unless we recognise the overall failures of our current systems, we most probably don’t stand a chance.

We are facing a disaster of unspoken sufferings for enormous amounts of people. And now is not the time for speaking politely or focusing on what we can or cannot say. Now is the time to speak clearly.

Solving the climate crisis is the greatest and most complex challenge that homo sapiens have ever faced. The main solution, however, is so simple that even a small child can understand it. We have to stop our emissions of greenhouse gases.

And either we do that, or we don’t.

You say that nothing in life is black or white.

But that is a lie. A very dangerous lie.

Either we prevent a 1.5 degree of warming, or we don’t.

Either we avoid setting off that irreversible chain reaction beyond human control, or we don’t.

Either we choose to go on as a civilisation or we don’t.

That is as black or white as it gets.

Because there are no grey areas when it comes to survival.

Now we all have a choice.

We can create transformational action that will safeguard the living conditions for future generations.

Or we can continue with our business as usual and fail.

That is up to you and me.

And yes, we need a system change rather than individual change. But you cannot have one without the other.

If you look through history, all the big changes in society have been started by people at the grassroots level. People like you and me.

So, I ask you to please wake up and make the changes required possible. To do your best is no longer good enough. We must all do the seemingly impossible.

Today, we use about 100 million barrels of oil every single day. There are no politics to change that. There are no rules to keep that oil in the ground.

So, we can no longer save the world by playing by the rules. Because the rules have to be changed.

Everything needs to change. And it has to start today.

So, everyone out there, it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel.“