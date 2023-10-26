The Beatles: „Now And Then“ am 02.11. , dazu „Beatles Rot“ und „Beatles Blau“ neu und erweitert

Alle Infos zu den neuen Beatles-Editionen

Die Beatles veröffentlichen ihre Alben „1962-1966“ („Das rote Album“) und „1967-1970“ („Das blaue Album“) am 10. November neu – und erweitert. Die neue Single „Now And Then“, der allerletzte Song der Beatles, kommt am 02. November.

„Now And Then“ erscheint weltweit am Donnerstag, den 02. November 2023, um 15 Uhr MEZ. Die Doppel-A-Seiten-Single vereint neben dem finalen Song der Beatles auch die allererste Veröffentlichung – „Love Me Do“, jene Debütsingle, die im Jahr 1962 in Großbritannien erschien. Bereits am 01. November 2023 (20:30 Uhr) feiert ein 12-minütiger Dokumentarfilm mit dem Titel „Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song“ auf YouTube Premiere.

Die Neuauflagen von „1962-1966“ („Das rote Album“) und „1967-1970“ („Das blaue Album“) erscheinen neu abgemischt in 4-CD- und 6-LP-Editionen (180 Gramm) und vereinen das „rote“ und das „blaue Album“ im Slipcase-Design (Schuber) – nur im Beatles-Shop. Die „normalen“ Versionen kommen in den „normalen“ Handel. Während die UK-Singleversion von „Love Me Do“ nun als Eröffnungssong von „1962-1966“ (2023 Edition) dient, hat die erweiterte Version von „1967-1970“ (2023 Edition) „Now And Then“ als Aufmacher.

„Now And Then“ Credits:

Produced by Paul McCartney, Giles Martin

Additional Production: Jeff Lynne

Vocals: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Backing Vocals: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr

Guitars: George Harrison

Guitars, Bass, Piano, Electric Harpsichord, Shaker: Paul McCartney

Drums, Tambourine, Shaker: Ringo Starr

Additional Credits:

String Arrangement: Paul McCartney, Giles Martin, Ben Foster

Mixed by Spike Stent

Engineered by Geoff Emerick, Steve Orchard, Greg McAllister, Jon Jacobs, Steve Genewick, Bruce Sugar, Keith Smith

Source Separation / MAL Courtesy of WingNut Films Productions Ltd.

Head of Machine Learning: Emile de la Rey

Project Management: Adam Sharp

Recorded at Recorded at Hog Hill Studio, Capitol Studios and Roccabella West

Mastered by Miles Showell

Project Producers: Jonathan Clyde and Guy Hayden

Executive Producer: Jeff Jones

1962-1966 (2023 Edition)

(2CD: Stereo / Digital + Streaming: Stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = neu hinzugefügter Track

CD1

1: Love Me Do (2023 Mix)

2: Please Please Me (2023 Mix)

3: I Saw Her Standing There (2023 Mix) *

4: Twist And Shout (2023 Mix) *

5: From Me To You (2023 Mix)

6: She Loves You (2023 Mix)

7: I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 Mix)

8: This Boy (2023 Mix) *

9: All My Loving (2023 Mix)

10: Roll Over Beethoven (2023 Mix) *

11: You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 Mix) *

12: Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 Mix)

13: You Can’t Do That (2023 Mix) *

14: A Hard Day’s Night (2023 Mix)

15: And I Love Her (2023 Mix)

16: Eight Days A Week (2023 Mix)

17: I Feel Fine (2023 Mix)

18: Ticket To Ride (2023 Mix)

19: Yesterday (2023 Mix)

CD2

1: Help! (2023 Mix)

2: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 Mix)

3: We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

4: Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

5: Drive My Car (2023 Mix)

6 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

7: Nowhere Man (2023 Mix)

8: Michelle (2023 Mix)

9: In My Life (2023 Mix)

10: If I Needed Someone (2023 Mix) *

11: Girl (2023 Mix)

12: Paperback Writer (2022 Mix)

13: Eleanor Rigby (2022 Mix)

14: Yellow Submarine (2022 Mix)

15: Taxman (2022 Mix) *

16: Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 Mix) *

17: I’m Only Sleeping (2022 Mix) *

18: Here, There And Everywhere (2022 Mix) *

19: Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Mix) *

1967-1970 (2023 Edition)

(2CD: Stereo / Digital + Streaming: Stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = neu hinzugefügter Track

CD1

1: Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

2: Penny Lane (2017 Mix)

3: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix)

4: With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix)

5: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix)

6: Within You Without You (2017 Mix) *

7: A Day In The Life (2017 Mix)

8: All You Need Is Love (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix)

10: Hello, Goodbye (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix)

12: Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix)

13: Lady Madonna (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

14: Hey Jude (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

15: Revolution (2023 Mix)

CD2

1: Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix)

2: Dear Prudence (2018 Mix) *

3: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

4: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix)

5: Glass Onion (2018 Mix) *

6: Blackbird (2018 Mix) *

7: Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix) *

8: Get Back (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix)

10: The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix)

12: Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

13: Come Together (2019 Mix)

14: Something (2019 Mix)

15: Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix)

16: Oh! Darling (2019 Mix) *

17: I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix) *

18: Let It Be (2021 Mix)

19: Across The Universe (2021 Mix)

20: I Me Mine (2021 Mix) *

21: The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix)

22: Now And Then *

1962-1966 & 1967-1970 (2023 Editions) 4CD SLIPCASED SET

(‘Red’: CDs 1 & 2 / ‘Blue’: CDs 3 & 4)

(Stereo / alle 75 Tracks wie oben aufgelistet)

1962-1966 + 1967-1970 (2023 EDITIONS) 6LP VINYL SLIPCASED SET

(1962-1966: LPs 1-3 / 1967-1970: LPs 4-6)

(Stereo / 1962-1966 3LP Vinyl & 1967-1970 3LP Vinyl = Identische Track-Reihenfolge wie unten)

LP1 (‘Red’)

Side A:

1: Love Me Do (2023 Mix)

2: Please Please Me (2023 Mix)

3: From Me To You (2023 Mix)

4: She Loves You (2023 Mix)

5: I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 Mix)

6: All My Loving (2023 Mix)

7: Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: A Hard Day’s Night (2023 Mix)

2: And I Love Her (2023 Mix)

3: Eight Days A Week (2023 Mix)

4: I Feel Fine (2023 Mix)

5: Ticket To Ride (2023 Mix)

6: Yesterday (2023 Mix)

LP2 (‘Red’)

Side A:

1: Help! (2023 Mix)

2: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 Mix)

3: We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

4: Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

5: Drive My Car (2023 Mix)

6: Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: Nowhere Man (2023 Mix)

2: Michelle (2023 Mix)

3: In My Life (2023 Mix)

4: Girl (2023 Mix)

5: Paperback Writer (2022 Mix)

6: Eleanor Rigby (2022 Mix)

7: Yellow Submarine (2022 Mix)

LP3 (Bonus ‘Red’ LP)

Side A:

1: I Saw Her Standing There (2023 Mix)

2: Twist And Shout (2023 Mix)

3: This Boy (2023 Mix)

4: Roll Over Beethoven (2023 Mix)

5: You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 Mix)

6: You Can’t Do That (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: If I Needed Someone (2023 Mix)

2: Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 Mix)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (2022 Mix)

4: Taxman (2022 Mix)

5: Here, There And Everywhere (2022 Mix)

6: Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Mix)

LP4 (‘Blue’)

Side A:

1: Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 Mix)

2: Penny Lane (2017 Mix)

3: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix)

4: With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix)

5: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix)

6: A Day In The Life (2017 Mix)

7: All You Need Is Love (2015 Mix)

Side B:

1: I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix)

2: Hello, Goodbye (2015 Mix)

3: The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix)

4: Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix)

5: Lady Madonna (2015 Mix)

6: Hey Jude (2015 Mix)

7: Revolution (2023 Mix)

LP5 (‘Blue’)

Side A:

1: Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix)

2: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

3: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix)

4: Get Back (2015 Mix)

5: Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix)

6: The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Mix)

7: Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

2: Come Together (2019 Mix)

3: Something (2019 Mix)

4: Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix)

5: Let It Be (2021 Mix)

6: Across The Universe (2021 Mix)

7: The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix)

LP6 (Bonus ‘Blue’ LP)

Side A:

1: Now And Then

2: Blackbird (2018 Mix)

3: Dear Prudence (2018 Mix)

4: Glass Onion (2018 Mix)

5: Within You Without You (2017 Mix)

Side B:

1: Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix)

2: Oh! Darling (2019 Mix)

3: I Me Mine (2021 Mix)

4: I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix)