Trailerpark-Romantik: K.Flays neues Tanz-Video zu „High Enough“

Das ging schnell: Rund anderthalb Jahre nach ihrem Debüt LIFE AS A DOG legt K.Flay nach. Im April veröffentlichte Kristine Flaherty, so der bürgerliche Name der Rapperin und Produzentin aus Illinois, ihr zweites Album EVERY WHERE IS SOME WHERE. Zeitgleich brachte sie ein Video zur Single „Black Wave“ heraus, und nun folgt das nächste. Seht K.Flays Clip zu „High Enough“ oben.

K.Flay selbst sagt über ihren Song: „There are so many songs out there about getting fucked up. I think a part of me was asking the question: ‘What if I’m already high enough? What if I don’t need anything but what I’ve got?’ There are many moments in my life—whether it’s because of a person or a place—that I don’t want to feel altered or high or buzzed. I just want to feel exactly what I’m feeling.”

Die Regisseurin Lorraine Nicolson erklärt zur Entstehung des Clips: „The ‘High Enough’-video is an unconventional retelling of a universal theme: music’s ability to unite us despite our differences. A great song can cut across cultural boundaries better than language can, and I think K.Flay’s new track has that kind of power. For our team, it was important the video retained a sense of playfulness, which was made possible by the nuanced performances of dancers Savannah Harrison and Scott Hislop as choreographed by Andrew Winghart.”

K.Flay auf Deutschland-Tour 2017:

22. Juni Berlin – Lido

23.-25. Juni Scheessel – Hurricane Festival

23.-25. Juni Neuhausen ob Eck – Southside Festival