Wenn „Game of Thrones“-Figuren Bundesliga-Vereine wären

Ein Twitter-Nutzer hat den aktuellen Hype um „Game of Thrones“ genutzt und die Figuren der Serie den jeweiligen Vereinen der Fußball-Bundesliga zugeordnet. Das Ergebnis ist überraschend schlüssig. So kommen München und Leipzig primär über das Geld und Köln ist der trinkende Lebemann, der es am Ende doch noch zu einer ordentlichen Karriere gebracht hat.

Die hervorragend passenden Tweets könnt Ihr Euch direkt hier anschauen. Wir schmunzeln und freuen uns auf die nächste Folge „Game of Thrones“. Und auf die Bundesliga natürlich.

Hannover – Season 1 Arya – “I’m a wittle girl who acts like a wittle boy and I’m a killer with my wittle sword”

– traumas

– shows potential pic.twitter.com/KAS3LWU4ki — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

VfB Stuttgart – Margaery Tyrell – it was queen, not long ago

– loved and supported by the people

– good family, great resources

– dead pic.twitter.com/kJeUBgc22M — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Hamburg – Beric Dondarrion – every season dies or gets close to dying, but is revived by an old man

– probably worshipping some weird god pic.twitter.com/9BMRT7d0dM — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Wolfsburg – Robert Baratheon – was once king.. once

– had a good run

– revolutionised the league

– currently dead & will probably remain so pic.twitter.com/zWFm7c9FHL — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Mainz – the Reed brothers – helpful

– supplies you with good players when in need

– trainers too

– living for a greater good pic.twitter.com/5gkj7aHMEm — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

FC Augsburg – Tyene Sand – “oh look at me I’m cool and dangerous”

– no improvements whatsoever

– will probably relegate/die soon pic.twitter.com/UXZxn3ouVq — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Leverkusen – Oberyn Martell – shinny and attractive

– good spirit and players, money

– fights for supremacy

– gets his eyes gauged out pic.twitter.com/Scr8rnsfkH — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Eintracht Frankfurt – Petyr Baelish – you never know what to expect, will they play good or bad?

– surprise!

– seems like always plotting pic.twitter.com/M3TAJ17WQv — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Schalke 04 – Theon Greyjoy – his life is a Series of Unfortunate Events

– no dick

– lowkey wish he’d die, but you’d miss him pic.twitter.com/Z3WczV3fGM — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Gladbach – Samwell Tarly – you could give him your shit and he would take care of it, quite literally

– workhorse

– lowkey looks like Eberl pic.twitter.com/SrciTxfEQa — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Werder Bremen – Jorah Mormont – full of glory not long ago, still living based on those moments

– old, but young at heart

– unpredictable pic.twitter.com/w0nzNhtm1V — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

SC Freiburg – Podrick Payne – makes you wanna root for him

– has great “performances” under special circumstances

– young, in training pic.twitter.com/nVvn3L26i0 — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Hertha Berlin – Stannis Baratheon – sympathised by many

– has a very big name to carry on his back

– the only true ruler in his area pic.twitter.com/UxWHJxUGay — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

1. FC Köln – Bronn – very likeable

– knows how to fight and have fun at the same time

– “doesn’t matter how we win, as long as we do it” pic.twitter.com/suZLVjlReA — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Hoffenheim – Lyanna Mormont – small, young and badass

– comes from an irrelevant place, still influential for the upper ranks

– underrated pic.twitter.com/b5lIWwb4wR — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

Borussia Dortmund – Sandor Clegane – has seen better days

– currently in a process of recovering

– had a very near-death experience once pic.twitter.com/edjb6cLtJO — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017

RB Leipzig – Cersei Lannister – hated by everyone

– smart, has everything planned

– fucks its brother “RB Salzburg” with every opportunity pic.twitter.com/oekzRK68qX — Bogsz (@ironicguerreiro) 18. Juli 2017