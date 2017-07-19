Toggle menu

Wenn „Game of Thrones“-Figuren Bundesliga-Vereine wären

Die Ähnlichkeit ist verblüffend.
Foto: HBO/Schalke04. All rights reserved.
von
Müsst Ihr bei Schalke 04 auch immer an Theon Greyjoy denken? Ab jetzt schon, versprochen!
Ein Twitter-Nutzer hat den aktuellen Hype um „Game of Thrones“ genutzt und die Figuren der Serie den jeweiligen Vereinen der Fußball-Bundesliga zugeordnet. Das Ergebnis ist überraschend schlüssig. So kommen München und Leipzig primär über das Geld und Köln ist der trinkende Lebemann, der es am Ende doch noch zu einer ordentlichen Karriere gebracht hat.

Die hervorragend passenden Tweets könnt Ihr Euch direkt hier anschauen. Wir schmunzeln und freuen uns auf die nächste Folge „Game of Thrones“. Und auf die Bundesliga natürlich.

