#BowieForever Repost from @davidbowie @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost BOWIE’S FIRST RCA 45 IS 45 TODAY “Oh, look out you rock ’n rollers…” On January 7th 1972, the day before David Bowie's 25th birthday, RCA in the UK issued their first ever David Bowie single in the shape of Changes/Andy Warhol. (North America got it the month before) The track was the first to be lifted from Hunky Dory, an album these days considered by most (with a full set of working ears), to be one of the very best of all time. However, despite being a Tony Blackburn Record Of The Week on BBC Radio 1 (a big deal back then), neither album nor single worried the UK charts upon release. Viewed from today’s perspective, it's hard to understand why the public didn't pick up on either the single or the album. Whatever the reasons, Bowie didn't seem unduly bothered and that’s possibly because he was already well on the way to unleashing the world-conquering Ziggy Stardust album and concept. Changes is the opening track on Hunky Dory and you can listen to it now on Spotify. (http://smarturl.it/SpotifyHunkyDory) We should warn you though that it’s highly unlikely you won’t want to listen to the whole album while you’re there! #BowieChanges #BowieHunkyDory #BowieLegacy

A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:14pm PST