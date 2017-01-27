Jamiroquai kündigen neues Album offiziell an – hört hier „Automaton“ im Stream

Jetzt ist es offiziell: Jamiroquai haben ihr achtes Album AUTOMATON angekündigt. Die Band um Sänger, Tänzer und Hutträger Jay Kay bestätigt damit die Gerüchte, die sie durch ein vorab veröffentlichtes Teaservideo selbst in die Welt setzten.
Eine wirklich neue Neuigkeit gibt es dennoch. Das futuristische Video zum halbwegs futuristischen Titelsong ist da und kann von jetzt an in voller Länge im Stream gehört und gesehen werden:
AUTOMATON wird am 31. März 2017 und damit sieben Jahre nach dem Vorgänger ROCK DUST LIGHT STAR erscheinen. Über Jamiroquais Comeback sagt Jay Kay: “The inspiration for Automaton is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today and how we as humans are beginning to forget the more pleasant, simple and eloquent things in life and in our environment including our relationship with one another as human beings.”
Jamiroquai werden mit ihrem neuen Album auch auf Tour gehen. Deutschlandtermine sind bisher leider nicht dabei:
March 28 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris
March 31 – The Roundhouse, London
May 25 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan
May 27 / 28 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea
June 17 – Release Athens 2017, Athens, Greece
July 9 – North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam, Netherlands
July 11 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy
July 14 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland
July 16 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France
July 18 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland
July 22 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic
August 5 – Sudoeste, Portugal
August 12 – Boardmasters, UK