Jamiroquai kündigen neues Album offiziell an – hört hier „Automaton“ im Stream

Jetzt ist es offiziell: Jamiroquai haben ihr achtes Album AUTOMATON angekündigt. Die Band um Sänger, Tänzer und Hutträger Jay Kay bestätigt damit die Gerüchte, die sie durch ein vorab veröffentlichtes Teaservideo selbst in die Welt setzten.

Eine wirklich neue Neuigkeit gibt es dennoch. Das futuristische Video zum halbwegs futuristischen Titelsong ist da und kann von jetzt an in voller Länge im Stream gehört und gesehen werden:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmlmOk4ubcU Video can’t be loaded: Jamiroquai – Automaton (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmlmOk4ubcU)

AUTOMATON wird am 31. März 2017 und damit sieben Jahre nach dem Vorgänger ROCK DUST LIGHT STAR erscheinen. Über Jamiroquais Comeback sagt Jay Kay: “The inspiration for Automaton is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today and how we as humans are beginning to forget the more pleasant, simple and eloquent things in life and in our environment including our relationship with one another as human beings.”

Jamiroquai werden mit ihrem neuen Album auch auf Tour gehen. Deutschlandtermine sind bisher leider nicht dabei:

March 28 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

March 31 – The Roundhouse, London

May 25 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

May 27 / 28 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

June 17 – Release Athens 2017, Athens, Greece

July 9 – North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam, Netherlands

July 11 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

July 14 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

July 16 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

July 18 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

July 22 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

August 5 – Sudoeste, Portugal

August 12 – Boardmasters, UK