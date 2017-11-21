300 Menschen singen Pulps „Common People“ in Sheffield ein

BBC Radio Sheffield feiert dieser Tage 50. Geburtstag. Das allein wäre für uns noch keine Meldung. Der damals zweite von der BBC gegründete Lokalsender Englands aber hat in einem Jubiläumsvideo ganz besondere Söhne der Stadt geehrt: Ein Chor aus über 300 Menschen sang Pulps Hit „Common People“ neu ein, und zwar in „The Leadmill“ – „the venue were the band first performed“, wie Moderatorin Paulette Edwards ankündigt.

Seht hier das Video:

Pulp wurden 1978 unter dem Namen Arabicus Pulp in Sheffield gegründet. Zwischen 1983 und 2001 veröffentlichten sie sieben Alben, darunter ihren Britpop-Durchbruch DIFFERENT CLASS (1995), auf dem auch ihr Hit „Common People“ erschien.

Über die Coverversion von Bewohnerinnen und Bewohnern seiner Heimatstadt sagt Pulp-Sänger Jarvis Cocker: I'm very honoured and excited that a video has been made using a bit of Pulp's music as the basis for it. I'm wishing Radio Sheffield fifty more years of broadcasting success." Schlagzeuger Nick Banks fügt hinzu: „Radio, music and community are closely intertwined. So, it's great to see 'Common People' being used by Radio Sheffield to celebrate their 50th birthday in this marvellous film. I always get a thrill seeing people singing along with the song and it has obviously struck a chord with many people over the years."