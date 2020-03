Bon Iver verschiebt seine Europatour wegen Corona-Pandemie

View this post on Instagram

It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021. The entire Bon Iver team has been closely monitoring this unprecedented worldwide health situation, and it is under the guidance of those more knowledgeable than us that we have determined rescheduling to be the safest path forward for all involved. We hope that this is the best preventative action we can take against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates below. Unfortunately, we are unable to include a rescheduled Birmingham date at this time; refunds for the show scheduled for April 27th will be available at the point of purchase. We are working on solutions for Amsterdam and Lisbon; tickets for A Coruña will go on sale in the coming weeks. 08/01/2021 – London, UK – SSE Arena Wembley 10/01/2021 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena 12/01/2021 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena 14/01/2021 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena 15/01/2021 – Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro 17/01/2021 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis 20/01/2021 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena 23/01/2021 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi 26/01/2021 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center 29/01/2021 – A Coruña, Spain – Coliseum